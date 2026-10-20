‘Provisional Measures’—Real Madrid’s Plot to Have Vinicius Jr Ban Reduced

Real Madrid are still hopeful of reducing Vinícius Jr’s four-match suspension and are intent on exhausting every possible avenue to challenge the punishment.

The Brazilian superstar is currently serving a four-match ban after receiving a straight red card during Madrid’s 1–0 win over Villarreal.

Vinícius Jr initally believed he had put his team 2–0 up after tapping in from Jude Bellingham’s pass, midway through the second half. However, upon VAR review the goal was disallowed and the Madrid No. 7 was sent off for yanking the hair of Villarreal’s Nathan Saliba in the build-up.

The moment was the nadir of Vinícius’s season so far, with the forward struggling for form in 2026–27.

To date, he has scored just once in 10 matches and drawn criticism for his ineffective displays. Manager José Mourinho has called Vinícius Jr’s poor run “heartbreaking,” while the player himself has admitted: “I’m angry with myself for not being at my best.”

Madrid Plan to Keep Up Appeals

Vinícius Jr reacted angrily to being sent off. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Vinícius has already missed Sunday’s 4–1 win over Sevilla and is due to be unavailable for the next three La Liga fixtures—Barcelona (Oct. 25), Racing Santander (Nov. 1) and Valencia (Nov. 7).

However, according to SPORT, Madrid consider the sanction “excessive” and have “not yet completely ruled out” the possibility of getting the 26-year-old back in time for Valencia as they continue to follow the appeals process.

Madrid’s initial appeal with the the RFEF Appeals Committee was unsuccessful last week, after the committee found no clear and obvious error in the referee's decision.

Vinícius was handed a two-match suspension for the incident itself, with a further two matches added for protesting in “an aggressive manner” towards referee Isidro Díaz de Mera.

Madrid Seek ‘Provisional Measures’

As things stand, Vinícius Jr won’t play in La Liga until November. | Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images

After the RFEF Appeals Committee rejected Real Madrid’s challenge, the club’s last throw of the dice is to take their case to the Sports Administrative Tribunal (TAD), and hope for a result which will see Vinícius available to face Valencia.

While the TAD has the power to overturn or reduce the punishment, SPORT’s report claims Madrid are also considering requesting “provisional measures" that would temporarily suspend the ban, allowing Vinicius to return to La Liga action while the case is examined.

As things stand, Vinícius Jr remains unavailable for selection in La Liga until after the November international break when his team face Celta Vigo on Nov. 22.

How Vinícius Jr’s Ban Changes Real Madrid Lineup

Yan Diomande excelled in Vinícius Jr’s absence. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In Madrid’s first match without Vinícius, the Brazilian was hardly missed as Mourinho’s men ran out 4–1 winners at home against Sevilla on Sunday.

Arda Güler, who has often featured on the right wing, was moved into a deeper role as one of two midfield pivots, while Yan Diomande and Endrick started out wide.

Summer signing Diomande excelled in Vinícius’s preferred position on the left, scoring a rocket late on, while he also got himself an assist in the emphatic win. The 19-year-old Ivorian completed the most dribbles in the match and had the joint-most touches in the opposition box.

Diomande is the most natural replacement for Vinícius Jr on the left, while Endrick, Brahim Díaz and Güler can all operate from the right.

Should Mourinho choose to switch things up further, Mbappé could be moved to the wing—a role he has regularly operated in for his country—with either Endrick or Carlos Espí as the central striker.