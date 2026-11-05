Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho Show Support for Vinicius Junior Amid Rotten Spell

The conversation around Vinícius Júnior isn’t letting up, with the winger’s performance in the 3–2 win over AEK Athens the latest to be subject to scrutiny.

It is now seven games since the Brazilian’s last goal involvement—an assist in the 4–1 win over Rayo Vallecano—and 11 since his only goal of 2026–27.

The 26-year-old started Wednesday’s Champions League match in Athens, but was taken off with ten minutes to go with Madrid pushing for a winner. Brahim Díaz, the man who replaced Vinícius Jr then went on to provide the pass for Federico Valverde’s match-winning strike.

Every game that passes without a goal or assist for Vinícius Jr heaps more pressure on the under-fire forward, who has admitted he is battling confidence issues.

Mourinho on ‘Acceptable’ Vinícius Jr

José Mourinho described Vinícius Jr’s latest display as “acceptable”. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Speaking after Real Madrid’s dramatic win in Greece, Mourinho described his No. 7 as having “played an acceptable match” before being benched late on.

Mourinho also reacted to the insinuation from a reporter that Vinícius Jr’s situation has forced summer signing Yan Diomande to switch positions from a right winger to a left-sided one.

“Vinícius didn’t provoke anything,” the manager responded. “Diomande comes to Real Madrid more to be a player who can play on both wings, rather than solely on one.

“Diomande doesn’t care at all. He plays with different characteristics, but being on the right or left doesn’t change anything for him.

Vinícius Jr vs. AEK Athens

Key Stats Minutes Played 81 Goals 0 Assists 0 xG 0.17 Chances Created 2 Shots 3 Touches in Opposition Box 9 Successful Dribbles 0 Duels Won 0

* Statistics provided by FotMob

“Vini had a very acceptable match—not an extraordinary one, but the team didn’t have an extraordinary match. The team had a tough, serious game, and Vinícius, in that line, performed very well.”

When asked if he needed to use a “firm hand or a soft hand” to deal with Vinícius Jr, Mourinho replied with his man-management ratio.

“I would say, trying to imagine a percentage, so far, 80% with the right (soft hand) and 20% with the left (firm hand),” he said.

Madrid Teammates Back Vinícius Jr to End ‘Bad Luck’

Vinícius Jr has the backing of his teammates. | Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the match, Vinícius Jr also received backing from two of his Madrid teammates in club captain Valverde and fellow Brazilian Éder Militão.

Valverde told reporters: “The important thing is that, even if he makes mistakes, he keeps trying, that he keeps contributing. He gives that energy we all have to the team. He's aligned to what we’re doing, and good things will come.”

Meanwhile, Militão added: “He’s a lad who’s cheerful every day. Things aren’t going the way he’d like at the moment, but he’s someone who never stops working.

“I think everyone can see that he keeps trying and trying, and unfortunately the goals just aren’t coming. But I think he’s still making a contribution; he’s contributing a lot.

“He’s a very important player for us within our team. I think that, when the time is right, he’ll shake off this run of bad luck. He’s someone who deserves so much, and I think he’ll come back stronger than ever.”

Vinícius Jr remains suspended for Saturday’s trip to face Valencia in La Liga, as he serves the final game of his four-match domestic ban.