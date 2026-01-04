Real Madrid Legend Leads €400 Million Approach for La Liga Rival—Report
Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is reportedly part of a €400 million ($469.2 million) bid to purchase his boyhood club Sevilla.
The club, whose ownership is currently split between the Del Nido family, the Sevillistas de Nervion group, former club president Rafael Carrion and Sevillistas Unidos 2020, has been in financial peril in recent years.
According to The Athletic, Ramos, along with a undisclosed American fund, are spearheading a proposal to purchase 100% of Sevilla to kick start a new era for the La Liga outfit. The Spanish defender serves as the bid’s “public face” despite not being the largest investor in the potential takeover.
The deal hinges on the club’s outstanding debt, though, which is around a reported €180 million ($211.1 million). The bid is pending an external audit to calculate the exact valuation of how much money Sevilla owe.
Ramos was born in Camas, a province of Seville, and began his career at the club’s academy before making 39 appearances for the first team as a teenager. Then, the center back joined Real Madrid in 2005 and went on to become a club legend, helping the Spanish giants win four Champions League titles.
Still, the 2010 World Cup winner never forgot about his boyhood club. Ramos returned to Sevilla for a second stint in 2023–24 before making the move to Liga MX.
Sevilla Bid Could Impact Ramos’s Future in Spain
After spending the last two seasons at Monterrey, Ramos’s contract with the Mexican outfit expired in Dec. 2025. Now a free agent, the 39-year-old could potentially eye a return to Spain to continue his legendary career.
Yet if Ramos indeed becomes an owner of Sevilla, he will be ineligible to play in La Liga. Having a stake in a Spanish club while playing in the Spanish top-flight is a conflict of interest and would violate the league’s rules to protect sporting integrity.
The Athletic, though, report the potential takeover of Sevilla will “take some time” to finalize, likely leaving the center back free to sign with a La Liga club for the second half of the 2025–26 season should he wish.
Ramos has only ever represented Real Madrid and Sevilla in the Spanish top-flight. The former Spain international has until the January transfer window closes to make a decision regarding his future on the pitch, and whether it will take him back to his native country.