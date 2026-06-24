Real Madrid Set for ‘Major Sale’ As Enzo Fernandez, Nico Paz Decisions Made

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández is reportedly Real Madrid’s first-choice target this summer, as the club chases a new midfield playmaker, with Aurelién Tchouaméni’s future now in serious doubt.

Creativity from deep has been an issue for Madrid since the departures of Toni Kroos in 2024, followed by Luka Modrić a year later. The two club legends have left a hole in the team’s engine room that has yet to be filled, with Madrid going trophyless since Kroos departed after winning the Champions League at the end of the 2023–24 season.

While club president Florentino Pérez has provoked lot of noise around the possibility of a “Galáctico” forward signing, such as Michael Olise or Julián Alvarez, it is more likely that it will be the arrival of a deep-lying playmaker that consumes the majority of the remaining budget this summer.

The Athletic reports that Mourinho’s “preferred choice” to boost his midfield is Fernández, with Chelsea prepared to sell the 25-year-old Argentina international for around £120 million ($160 million).

Fernández Arrival Would Require ‘Major’ Exit

Enzo Fernández could re-join Marc Cucurella in Madrid. | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Fernández—who got himself into trouble at Chelsea previously for openly flirting with Real Madrid—has long been admired at the Bernabéu, while the player is said to be ready to move on from Stamford Bridge.

The Athletic’s report adds that West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes, Lille’s Moroccan teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi and Dutch youngster Kees Smit are also under consideration, though it is Fernández who is seen as the number one candidate.

However, in order to make room for a big-money transfer, Madrid are expected to sanction at least one departure, with Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and even Tchouaméni all at risk of being sold for the right offer. The latter is the only one likely to generate a big enough fee to significantly offset the signing of Fernández. AS suggest that the Frenchman, who has attracted interest from Manchester United already this summer, could well be the “major sale” pushed through to free up funds.

How Could Real Madrid Line Up With Enzo Fernández?

Enzo Fernández would sit behind Bellingham in a new-look midfield. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

(4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Rüdiger, Cucurella; Fernández, Silva; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr; Mbappé.

Fernández has featured in a number of roles for Chelsea as both a deeper-lying and more advanced midfielder, showcasing his box-crashing talents this season with 15 goals in all competitions.

With Argentina, he typically plays a two-way, box-to-box role, supporting Lionel Messi and the forwards.

Were he to sign for Real Madrid, he would come in with the assignment of filling in as one of two pivots behind Jude Bellingham in Mourinho’s preferred 4–2–3–1. There may be some opportunity for the former Benfica player to move into a more advanced role, but Mourinho is said to be set on Bellingham as a key player for his system.

What is less clear is who would play alongside Fernández if Tchouaméni were to be sold, with the club lacking another natural defensive midfielder.

What Does This Mean for Nico Paz?

Nico Paz has shone in Italy. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Madrid’s preference for Fernández may have a direct impact on another transfer target in the form of Nico Paz.

Fernández’s 21-year-old Argentina teammate had been expected to return to the Bernabéu this summer for a €9 million ($10 million) buyback fee after a season away at Serie A side Como. However, AS now claims that Madrid have informed Paz that he can expect to remain in Italy for another year.

Former Madrid academy stars Jacobo Ramón and Chema Andrés, two more players with buyback options at Como, have reportedly been told the same thing.

Real Madrid’s option on Paz runs until 2027, meaning they can postpone their decision for another year, with the club seemingly happy for their asset to develop at Como, where he will experience Champions League soccer next season.

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