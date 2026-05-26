Real Madrid Preseason 2026: Tour Dates, Fixtures, Tickets & How to Watch

Real Madrid’s 2025–26 season was frustrating, to say the least.

Runners-up in La Liga to rivals Barcelona once again, eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals and out early in the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos ended the campaign without silverware—having also gone through two managers, first Xabi Alonso and then Álvaro Arbeloa.

Disappointment is rarely tolerated for long at a club of Madrid’s stature, which makes the 2026 preseason one of the most important in recent memory. It represents a crucial opportunity to reset, rebuild confidence and lay the foundations for a stronger campaign ahead.

Here, Sports Illustrated brings you everything you need to know about Real Madrid’s preseason plans ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Real Madrid Preseason 2026 Fixtures

Real Madrid likely won't travel abroad this summer. | Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images

Date Opponent Location Kick-off (GMT) Competition TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

As things stand, Real Madrid’s preseason schedule for 2026–27 has yet to be finalized.

There is, however, increasing speculation that the club could scale back its usual summer plans. According to The Athletic, an overseas tour may not take place this year, with discussions instead centred around a more domestic-focused preparation.

One factor behind this is the possibility of Real Madrid taking part in the Trofeo Teresa Herrera, an annual tournament hosted by Deportivo La Coruña, who are set to mark their 120th anniversary.

Last summer’s preparations were also far from typical. Due to involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup, Madrid’s preseason was significantly shortened, with the squad travelling to Austria for just a single friendly against Tirol.

Much will ultimately depend on the manager in charge and their preferred approach to preseason planning. At this stage, though, it appears more likely that Real Madrid will remain in Spain, featuring in a smaller number of carefully selected friendlies or domestic tournaments rather than embarking on an extensive international tour.

When Does the 2026-27 Season Start for Real Madrid?

The 2026–27 La Liga season is set to begin on the weekend of Aug. 16, 2026, maintaining the same schedule as recent campaigns. However, the full fixture list has yet to be released.

The schedule is expected to be announced in late June or early July.

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