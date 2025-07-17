Real Madrid ‘Offered’ Xabi Alonso Favorite From Bayer Leverkusen
Real Madrid have reportedly been offered Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié to complete their defensive overhaul under Xabi Alonso.
After making zero moves in the winter transfer window, Real Madrid sprung into action this summer. The club spent €178 million ($206.3 million) to welcome Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras to the Spanish capital.
Three of the four signings were much-needed defensive reinforcements. In the 2024–25 season, Real Madrid conceded 84 goals across all competitions, equaling the club record for the most ever in a single campaign.
The additions of a new left back, center back and right back improve Los Blancos’ backline, which featured natural midfielders Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni for much of last season. Still, Real Madrid could be in the market for yet another piece of defensive depth, especially if Alonso wants to play a consistent back three.
According to ESPN, Hincapié is on the table for Real Madrid. The Ecuadorian has been “offered” to the Spanish outfit, giving Alonso the option of another young, versatile defender to work with at his new club.
Alonso, of course, knows Hincapié well. From the time the Spaniard took over Bayer Leverkusen in Oct. 2022, Hincapié was a staple in his backline. The 23-year-old especially played a pivotal role in the German outfit’s historic 2023–24 campaign in which it lifted its first-ever Bundesliga title.
In total, Hincapié has made 164 appearances since joining Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2021–22 season. He recently signed an extension with the club through 2029, and would likely require an exuberant fee from Real Madrid to complete a transfer.
Hincapié would bring plenty of experience playing in an Alonso back three, something every defender at Real Madrid lacks. Huijsen, Tchouaméni and Antonio Rüdiger tested the new formation out at the FIFA Club World Cup, but the Frenchman will eventually need to return to his natural role in the midfield, leaving a hole in Alonso’s defense.
Raúl Asencio would have been the first defender in line, but he had a nightmare Club World Cup.
Éder Militão could feature instead, but the Brazilian’s minutes will be highly managed at the start of next season after suffering two ACL injuries in as many years.
David Alaba is another option, but the Austrian has fitness struggles of his own, as well as a history of poor performances in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge.
Should Alonso wish to start the 2025–26 campaign off with a back three consisting of three defenders, then he needs Hincapié (or another center back).