After shaking off some rust from the international break, Real Madrid came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2–1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Los Blancos looked all out of sorts from the opening whistle. It took Celta Vigo forward Pablo Durán just six minutes to give the visitors the lead, shocking the sea of white shirts filling up the Bernabéu.

As the first half progressed, there was a lack of urgency and final product from the men in white. The vibe in the Spanish capital got even worse when Kylian Mbappé skied a penalty in the 39th minute.

José Mourinho’s men came out in the second half with a renewed focus, soon aided by a flurry of fresh faces from the bench. Vinícius Júnior started the action that ended with Jude Bellingham’s equalizer in the 66th minute, and the Brazilian later delivered the cross that led to Carlos Espí’s late winner.

Real Madrid escaped with three points, extending their winning streak to nine games. They currently sit level with Barcelona atop the La Liga standings, but the Catalans are in action against Villarreal on Sunday.

The Moment That Changed the Game

Vinícius Júnior (left) did all the hard work in the build-up to Jude Bellingham’s goal. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid were subpar for the entire opening 45 minutes at the Bernabéu. Mourinho’s rotated side was greeted with boos upon the halftime whistle, and there were likely groans from fans across the globe when the same XI kicked off the second half.

Mourinho only gave his atypical starters 12 minutes before he turned to his bench. He made three changes in one go, introducing Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde and Vinícius Jr. The latter made his first La Liga appearance since his costly red card against Villarreal on Oct. 10.

With his four-game suspension officially over, Vinícius Jr entered the game with a point to prove. It took less than 10 minutes for the Brazil international to orchestrate Real Madrid’s equalizer.

Vinícius Jr was off to the races in transition, making a trademark run down the left flank. With Celta Vigo’s defense reeling, the winger charged into the box, picked his head up and laid the ball off to Mbappé, who in turn set up Bellingham to make it 1–1.

As the minutes ticked on, Los Blancos were desperate for a winner. Who answered the call again? Vinícius Jr. The 26-year-old delivered a sensational cross to Espí, who needed two tries to score, but score he did.

Those who just look at the game’s final scoresheet won’t see Vinícius Jr credited with a goal or an assist, but that doesn’t take away from the integral part he played in the team’s comeback on Saturday. He might still be searching for his best form, but it was an incredibly positive outing from the No. 7.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Celta Vigo (4-3-2-1)

Jude Bellingham (center) got Real Madrid on the scoresheet just past the hour-mark. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—7.3: Played savior again and again to keep his side in the game. Ended the night with three saves, each crucial to Real Madrid’s La Liga hopes.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—7.5: Caught out of position in the build-up to the game’s opener. His final ball lacked the quality his right foot typically delivers. Even the level-headed Güler had a go at him.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.7: Marking nothing but air on Durán’s goal. Recovered well, especially in transition.

CB: Dean Huijsen—8.0: Looked rather lost in the biggest moments. Not nearly close enough to his man on several occasions and stood wide-eyed, rooted to the spot on others. Delivered expert service out the back.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—7.2: Spent most of his time pushing forward without much success. Left his flank exposed in the process.

DM: Bernardo Silva—6.9: At times found himself pushed further forward and getting into better spaces inside the box than Mbappé. Will have nightmares about the header he sent wide in the early stages, as well as the mistake that almost gifted Celta Vigo a goal.

DM: Eduardo Camavinga—7.6: Sat back and let his teammates pull the strings in the final third. Covered for Carreras on the left flank while the fullback pushed forward.

RW: Arda Güler—8.4: Continuously frustrated. Poor finishing and rushed decision making marked a lackluster outing from the Türkiye international. Still, he created the most chances (three) in the game.

AM: Jude Bellingham—8.5: Showed off more silky moves on the ball to evade the Celta Vigo players swarming his every move. Exercised his clutch gene with another much-needed goal.

LW: Yan Diomande—7.1: Delivered mixed service from the left wing; there were tantalizing crosses and others that went right to players in blue or into the goalkeeper’s hands. Failed to have a large enough impact.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—7.8: It took nearly 25 minutes for the Frenchman to muster his first shot of the game. His second came from the spot, which he put into the crowd. Made up for his miss by setting up Bellingham’s equalizer.

SUB: Vinícius Júnior (57’ for Alexander-Arnold)—6.7

SUB: Marc Cucurella (57’ for Carreras)—7.0

SUB: Federico Valverde (57’ for Silva)—6.6

SUB: Endrick (82’ for Diomande)—6.6

SUB: Caros Espí (82’ for Camavinga)—7.2

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries, Éder Militão, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Thiago Pitarch, Brahim Díaz.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) had a night to forget. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé is once again a liability from the penalty spot, much like he was during his debut campaign in a white shirt. The Frenchman has now missed two critical penalties this season; the first cost Real Madrid points against Real Betis and the second nearly had the same effect against Celta Vigo.

is once again a liability from the penalty spot, much like he was during his debut campaign in a white shirt. The Frenchman has now missed two critical penalties this season; the first cost Real Madrid points against Real Betis and the second nearly had the same effect against Celta Vigo. It was the perfect opportunity for Trent Alexander-Arnold to win back some favor, but all he did was receive whistles from the Bernabéu crowd. Not only was the England international’s service subpar, but he was also caught out defensively. At one point, he even had to be told by Güler to get back onside. It was a damaging night for the fullback.

to win back some favor, but all he did was receive whistles from the Bernabéu crowd. Not only was the England international’s service subpar, but he was also caught out defensively. At one point, he even had to be told by Güler to get back onside. It was a damaging night for the fullback. When Real Madrid need a big moment, it’s almost always Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham who rise to the occasion. The Belgian goalkeeper made another fantastic save to keep the hosts in the game before Bellingham bagged an equalizer less than 60 seconds later. They are the most clutch players for Mourinho, a conversation Carlos Espí is working his way into as well.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Comeback Win

Los Blancos were frustrated for much of the encounter. They sent 24 shots at Celta Vigo’s goal, and only seven were on target .

at Celta Vigo’s goal, and only . The visitors only completed 288 passes on the night, nearly half the amount Mourinho’s men completed: 553 . The 15-time European champions dominated possession, especially in the second half.

on the night, nearly half the amount Mourinho’s men completed: . The 15-time European champions dominated possession, especially in the second half. Real Madrid’s win on Saturday was the first time this season the team successfully collected three points after conceding the game’s first goal.

Statistic Real Madrid Celta Vigo Posession 64% 36% Expected Goals (xG) 3.76 1.64 Total Shots 24 8 Shots on Target 7 4 Big Chances 6 1 Pass Accuracy 90% 80% Fouls 4 13 Corners 8 3