The Real Madrid Players Most Impacted by Jose Mourinho’s ‘Aggressive Transfer Strategy’

He might not have the official title just yet, but expected Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is already reportedly demanding at least four signings this summer to address the team’s glaring deficiencies.

Mourinho, who previously managed Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013, emerged as the frontrunner to replace Álvaro Arbeloa as the team’s nightmare 2025–26 season came to a close. The Portuguese boss is thought to have already struck an agreement with Real Madrid and is simply waiting for the club’s presidential elections to end before he officially takes his new post.

In the meantime, Mourinho is assessing his new squad and plotting his transfer strategy. AS report the “Special One” wants a minimum of four new faces at the Bernabéu ahead of next season.

Atop his wishlist are two midfielders, one center back and one fullback, all “vital” reinforcements to get Real Madrid back to championship-winning ways.

How Mourinho Wants to ‘Rebuild’ Real Madrid’s Midfield

Nico Paz could be the key to elevating Real Madrid’s midfield. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s no secret Real Madrid have needed new blood in the midfield for the last two seasons. The club failed to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, instead prioritizing the signing of Kylian Mbappé ahead of the 2024–25 season and then defensive reinforcements last summer.

The most glaring need comes in the form of a deep-lying playmaker. Manchester City midfielder Rodri continues to be linked with a move to the Bernabéu, especially after Pep Guardiola’s farewell. Chelsea star Enzo Fernández is another player the club is keeping an eye on.

AS report Mourinho is also in the market for a creative midfielder. He sees the position as “key” to getting the 15-time European champions back on track after another season where the team failed to create much of anything against low blocks.

Former Real Madrid Castilla man and Como standout Nico Paz is the obvious option for Mourinho. The Argentine, who recorded 13 goals and seven assists this season, was named Serie A’s best midfielder for his instrumental role in his side’s historic Champions League qualification.

The best part about Paz is that he comes with just a €9 million ($10.5 million) price tag thanks to the buy-back clause in his contract.

What Mourinho’s Transfer Strategy Means for Real Madrid’s Fringe Players

Eduardo Camavinga had another season to forget. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Should Mourinho get his wish and bring in at least four new players this summer, then a handful of current Real Madrid players could exit. Making room for a center back and a right back is straightforward, considering David Alaba and Dani Carvajal bid farewell at the end of this season.

But if Mourinho goes after a left back as well, then Fran García could be on his way out. The Spaniard previously tried to join Bournemouth on loan during the winter transfer window to log more regular minutes, and his desires have likely not changed.

In terms of midfielders, Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga could be sent packing. The latter especially has been linked with several European giants, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, after another underwhelming season at the Bernabéu. A new face in the midfield will do him no favors, and he could be enticed to pursue a new chapter someplace he will start.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC