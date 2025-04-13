Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves: La Liga
Real Madrid are set to clash with Alavés after a nightmare week across all competitions.
Things looked like they could not get any worse for Real Madrid when they suffered a 1–2 defeat at home to Valencia last weekend. It was Valencia's first win at the Santiago Bernabéu in 17 years and left Los Blancos trailing Barcelona by five points in the La Liga title race.
Then, things did indeed spiral even further for the Spanish giants. The defending European and Spanish champions went to the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals and lost 3–0 to Arsenal. In just one week, Real Madrid did possibly irrevocable damage to their La Liga and Champions League title defenses.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have a prime opportunity to get back to winning ways in La Liga, though. Alavés sit 17th in the La Liga standings, just two points above the relegation zone. Even without the injured Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid should have no trouble taking all three points on Sunday.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Alavés on Apr. 13.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian returned for Real Madrid against Arsenal and saved Real Madrid from conceding five or six goals.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—Expect the Spaniard to return to the right flank.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio continues to prove his worth to Ancelotti.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman is back to his emergency center back duties to give Antonio Rüdiger some rest ahead of Arsenal's visit to the Santiago Bernabéu.
LB: Fran García—García is a shoo-in at left back after David Alaba struggled against Arsenal.
DM: Luka Modrić—Ever since Ceballos' injury, Modrić has seen his minutes increase across all competitions.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Fede Valverde will likely be rested after experiencing some discomfort against Arsenal, leaving the door open for Camavinga to start.
RW: Brahim Díaz—Díaz is line to make his third consecutive La Liga start in place of Rodrygo on the right wing.
AM: Arda Güler—The Turkish teenager should get the nod for Jude Bellingham, who has played 390 minutes in less than two weeks.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The winger is one goal away from surpassing Ronaldo Nazário's record as Real Madrid's all-time leading Brazilian scorer.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is on track to break Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record, but the Frenchman has been held goalless in his last three appearances.