Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Elche: Rotation But Mbappe Leads Line Again

The games are coming thick and fast for Real Madrid, who are set for their second match in three days—and fourth of September already—as they travel to face Elche.

Madrid got back to winning ways in La Liga with a comfortable 4–1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, following defeat to Real Betis the week before.

There were still whistles from the Bernabéu crowd during an underwhelming second half in the win over Rayo, and questions persist about where this team is really at in its development.

If José Mourinho’s men are to engage in a real title race with Barcelona this season, a trip to 19th-placed, as-yet winless Elche should not cause them many problems—even considering the packed schedule.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for this La Liga encounter.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs.Elche

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian made six saves against Rayo, but played his part in some defensive sloppiness for the visitors’ consolation goal at the weekend, meaning he still has just one clean sheet this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Englishman was left out of Saturday’s win and could return at right back in place of Denzel Dumfries.

CB: Raúl Asencio—Ibrahima Konaté has played 90 minutes in each of Madrid’s three matches in September and may be due for a rest, providing Asencio the chance at his first appearance of the season.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The 21-year-old could be set to rotate back in after missing the victory over Rayo.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—Last summer’s left-back signing shined against Rayo and might keep his place, if Marc Cucurella is to be kept fresh for the upcoming Madrid derby next weekend.

CM: Bernardo Silva—With Aurélien Tchouaméni still working up to match fitness, Silva is more likely to start again in Mourinho’s engine room.

CM: Federico Valverde—The captain played just one half against Rayo, perhaps with an eye on the upcoming schedule. Eduardo Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch are the other options.

RW: Arda Güler—The young Turk is hot right now. His second-half cameo changed the mood at the Bernabéu on Saturday and he is growing into his role as one of Madrid’s biggest creative outlets.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham has five goal involvements in as many games this season and is thriving as Mourinho’s dedicated No. 10.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—Mourinho raised eyebrows by describing his Brazilian superstar as “lacking this top-level performance” in his pre-match press conference. Time will tell how those words are interpreted by Vinícius Jr.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—This could’ve been a game to start Carlos Espí (or even Endrick), but the reality is that when Mbappé is fit, he plays. The Frenchman now has six goals this season after his double against Rayo.