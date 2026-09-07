Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan: Bellingham Faces Big Job at Bernabeu

Real Madrid’s opening league phase encounter of their 2026–27 Champions League campaign pits them against José Mourinho’s cherished Inter Milan, whom he famously won this competition with in 2010.

Mourinho departed for the Spanish capital in the aftermath of Inter’s 2–0 victory over Bayern Munich, and is now back with Los Blancos, aiming to guide the club to a record-extending 16th European crown.

Last victorious in 2024, Madrid have since suffered quarterfinal exits at the hands of Arsenal and Bayern Munich in back-to-back years. Their mastery of seizing the moment despite obvious collective flaws failed to come up trumps, and whether Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner regarded by the majority as well beyond his best, is the right man to establish the necessary balance remains up for debate.

The returning Madrid boss has a long list of absentees for Tuesday’s bout with the Nerazzurri, and here’s the starting lineup he could pick for the match.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan

There could be a first Madrid start for Yan Diomande.

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Still no clean sheets for Courtois this season, and the Belgian was undone late on by Irishman Troy Parrott in the first defeat of Mourinho’s second tenure.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—Reports suggest that Dumfries will get the nod at right back against his former club. Madrid triggered the Dutchman’s release clause in his Inter Milan contract at the start of the summer transfer window.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Mourinho probably doesn’t know what his preferred center back combination is yet, especially with Éder Militão sidelined. However, free agent arrival Konaté is ahead of Antonio Rüdiger in the depth chart.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Some have speculated that Huijsen could be an option for Mourinho in midfield, given their desperate situation, but the Madrid boss is likely to go down a different route.

LB: Marc Cucurella—It’s been a slow start to Cucurella’s Madrid career, and he’s one of several who are suffering off the back of a limited preseason. It’ll take some time for the left back to move through the gears.

CM: Federico Valverde—Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler are all suspended, while Aurélien Tchouaméni and Thiago Pitarch are likely to miss out through injury. The big question is who’s going to partner Valverde on Tuesday?

CM: Jude Bellingham—Mourinho wants Bellingham to reprise his 2023–24 form in the capital, playing him as close to the center forward as possible. Here, though, the Englishman will likely be needed alongside Federico Valverde.

RW: Yan Diomande—A first Real Madrid start is on the cards for the most expensive African player in soccer history.

AM: Brahim Díaz—The midfield reshuffle could open the door for Díaz to start. The diminutive playmaker has produced on the big occasion before, and he was impressive in preseason.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Jr did much to help Madrid to a result against Real Betis in what’s been a bright enough start to his season. The Brazilian will hope to develop a coherent understanding with fullback Cucurella as the campaign progresses.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman struck a defiant tone prematch, suggesting that he’s deserving of a first Ballon d’Or this autumn. Mbappé had a bitterly frustrating night in Seville on Friday, but could become the Champions League’s fifth all-time leading goalscorer on Tuesday night.