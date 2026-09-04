Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Betis: Mbappe Stumbles for Mourinho’s First Defeat

Real Madrid surrendered their unbeaten start to the season, falling to a dramatic 1–0 defeat against Real Betis at La Cartuja on Friday night.

After a high-temperature warning in Seville earlier in the day, José Mourinho’s men came in hot and did everything but stick the ball in the net in the opening 45 minutes.

An impressive 15 first-half shots from the visitors included Dean Huijsen testing Álvaro Valles’s wrist strength early on and Vinícius Jr hitting the post from a tight angle after a superb team move. Kylian Mbappé had the half’s best chance shortly before the break, but saw a certain goal blocked first by Natan and then the flying torso of Marc Bartra.

The intensity wilted somewhat half-time with Madrid unwilling, or unable, to keep up the onslaught in the humidity, and Betis eventually took the lead against the run of play when substitute Troy Parrott tapped in the rebound after Thibaut Courtois parried Nelson Deossa’s header.

Real Madrid thought they had salvaged a point in spectacular fashion late on as Carlos Espí netted a spinning overhead kick, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Compounding a miserable night, Mbappé then missed a 95th–minute penalty after Natan’s wild slide tackle on Vinícius Jr had generously offered the visitors a late, late lifeline.

The defeat, Madrid’s first of Mourinho’s second reign, leaves Los Blancos trailing Barcelona at the top of La Liga on goal difference, despite having played a game more.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Mourinho has been given a reality check. | JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images)

Madrid were made to sweat in sticky Seville, and Mourinho can count this as the first real test of his team’s credentials—one which they ultimately failed.

After a nervy opening day win over Espanyol, neither Real Sociedad nor Málaga provided much resistance against Los Blancos, who made a 100% start to the season. Betis, however, proved an altogether different proposition.

Well-drilled, battle-ready and featuring a dangerous counter, the Verdiblancos were, as expected, much improved from their 5–2 defeat at Levante—though they rode their luck at times on Friday night.

Better finishing would’ve seen Madrid comfortable winners, but it wasn’t to be.

Losing at La Cartuja is by no means a complete disaster—Madrid haven’t won away against Betis in five meetings now—but acts as a reminder that there is still plenty of work to do.

Next up: Inter.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Betis (4-3-2-1)

Mbappé spurned multiple chances. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—6.8: It was comfortable outing for the Belgian right up until the 81st minute when he failed to sufficiently push his save wide enough, allowing Parrott to pounce on the rebound. It will go down as a rare error.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—6.6: A more advanced and physical presence than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He struggled to make in-roads down the right flank, despite his efforts, before being subbed off for the Englishman.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—6.6: Rotated back in after Antonio Rüdiger started against Málaga, Konaté won only one of his six duels and was found lacking in his build-up play.

CB: Dean Huijsen—7.5: Strong in possession with his distribution again, he was unlucky not to score in the first half.

LB: Marc Cucurella—6.7: Solid going both forward and backward. He struggled to carve out chances before being subbed off late on.

DM: Eduardo Camavinga—6.1: Good on the ball in the first half, as Madrid dominated. The Frenchman was subbed after picking up a booking.

DM: Federico Valverde—6.6: A heat map like a Jackson Pollack painting, but for all his industry, the captain offered precious little creative nous.

RW: Arda Güler—7.5: Some delightful touches in the first half, the young Turk faded before being subbed for Yan Diomande. He will rue his slightly overhit final ball to Vinícius Jr in the first half that ended with the Brazilian striking the post.

AM: Jude Bellingham—7.4: After his barnstorming display against Málaga, Bellingham struggled in the heat and couldn’t impose his main character energy on the game.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—7.8: A persistent threat down the left, creating four chances. Almost got a deserved assist after setting up Espí’s disallowed equalizer with a superb outside-of-the boot cross.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—6.5: A rare off night for the Frenchman who had two bites at the cherry when put through with the goal gaping at the end of the first half. The big talking point will be his missed penalty under pressure at the death.

SUB: Bernardo Silva (64’ for Eduardo Camavinga)—6.4: Failed to add much creativity to Madrid’s midfield.

SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (65’ for Denzel Dumfries)—6.6: Another who toiled against Betis’ stubborn defending.

SUB: Yan Diomande (65’ for Arda Güler)—6.2: Largely anonymous in his half-hour cameo, getting just 13 touches.

SUB: Carlos Espí (87’ for Federico Valverde)—N/A: Scored one of the all-time great disallowed goals with a twisting scissor kick late on and came close minutes later with a towering header.

SUB: Álvaro Carreras (88’ for Marc Cucurella)—N/A

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Javi Navarro (GK), Mario Rivas, Antonio Rüdiger, Jorge Cestero, Sergio Martínez, Brahim Díaz.

What the Ratings Tell Us

VInícius Jr was a livewire for Madrid once again. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Mark it down in the diary: a bad day at the office for Kylian Mbappé, who racked up 1.78 xG but couldn’t convert any of his seven shots.

who racked up 1.78 xG but couldn’t convert any of his seven shots. Vinícius Jr failed to register a goal involvement for the first time this season, but was still a danger down the left, winning the penalty, creating four chances and setting up Espí’s disallowed goal.

failed to register a goal involvement for the first time this season, but was still a danger down the left, winning the penalty, creating four chances and setting up Espí’s disallowed goal. Fans have been eager to see Yan Diomande after his record-breaking signing this summer, but Mourinho has been cautious with the 19-year-old. This was another outing where the winger failed to make his mark.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Surprise Defeat

Madrid’s massive 3.16 xG shows just how many good chances the visitors carved out, adding to a deep sense of frustration that they couldn’t claim at least a point.

massive shows just how many good chances the visitors carved out, adding to a deep sense of frustration that they couldn’t claim at least a point. Real Betis , meanwhile, were far more clinical, taking advantage of just 1 big chance , compared to Madrid’s 7 in the smash-and-grab win.

, meanwhile, were far more clinical, taking advantage of just , compared to in the smash-and-grab win. Madrid also dominated possession on the night, with 58% of the ball, while the hosts were content to bide their time and pick their moments.

Statistic Real Betis Real Madrid Possession 42% 58% Expected Goals (xG) 0.96 3.16 Total Shots 10 20 Shots on Target 5 8 Big Chances 1 7 Pass Accuracy 87% 91% Fouls 11 13 Corners 6 10