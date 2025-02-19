Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Champions League Second Leg
Real Madrid's Champions League future all comes down to the second leg of their knockout phase playoff against Manchester City.
For the fourth consecutive season, Real Madrid and Manchester City faced off in the Champions League knockout stage. The first leg ended with a stoppage time winner from Jude Bellingham that helped Los Blancos secure a 2–3 victory at the Etihad. Now, the defending English champions are headed to Spain to kick off the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Real Madrid only need a draw to punch their tickets to the round of 16. The only way Carlo Ancelotti's men get eliminated from the Champions League is if City end the night with a win. Los Blancos will be eager to return to European action after dropping points in their third consecutive La Liga match at the weekend.
Unlike the first leg, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez are all included in Ancelotti's squad. Of the three returning defenders, though, only Rüdiger is in line to feature in the second leg. Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão remain sidelined with season-ending ACL injuries. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, is eligible to participate in the all-important fixture despite receiving a straight red card in La Liga against Osasuna.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Pep Guardiola's men on Feb. 19.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Real Madrid will rely on their keeper to help out the team's makeshift backline.
RB: Fede Valverde—The midfielder continues to fill in for Vázquez at right back.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio won 100% of his duels and tackles in the first leg against City.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The Germany international will get the nod alongside Asencio as long as he is fit to start. Rüdiger's physicality will be a much-welcomed addition to Real Madrid's defense.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Ancelotti has proven he trusts Mendy on the left flank in Real Madrid's biggest Champions League games this season.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman is free to return to the midfield if Rüdiger is back in the XI.
DM: Dani Ceballos—The Spaniard will look to avoid another costly defensive mistake against City.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian was quiet in the first leg, but he has a storied history of performing against the Citizens when Real Madrid need him most.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham was the hero of the first leg when he buried a 92nd minute winner in front of a sea of blue shirts.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The winger responded to a targeted banner from City fans with two assists and a MOTM performance at the Etihad.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé has scored three of Real Madrid's last five goals across all competitions and will look to find the back of the net once again on Wednesday night.