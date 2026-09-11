Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Mbappe Leads Charge Again

Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano looking to bounce back from a shock defeat to Real Betis last time out.

A late Troy Parrott winner ended José Mourinho’s 100% winning start to 2026–27, meaning Los Blancos already trail rivals Barcelona by three points.

After a re-energizing—if not wholly convincing—2–1 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, Madrid take on scrappy city rivals Rayo this weekend, with nothing less than three points likely to be deemed acceptable by the Bernabéu crowd. A poor result here will surely end Mourinho’s honeymoon period.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for the game.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian, who is still waiting for his first clean sheet of the season, was included on the list of nominees for the Yashin Trophy earlier this week.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Forced to plug a hole as an emergency midfielder in midweek, the Englishman should return to his usual right back slot on Saturday.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Ibrahima Konaté started against Inter and in last week’s defeat to Betis, suggesting he could be rotated out for the veteran German here.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The 21-year-old has looked like one of Mourinho’s most trusted players so far this season and has locked down the left-sided center back berth.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The World Cup winner missed much of preseason after his World Cup heroics, but is gradually getting up to his speed at his new club.

CM: Bernardo Silva—The new signing missed the midweek tie through the suspension and could come into the lineup as fresh legs for this one.

Pick Your Real Madrid XI!

CM: Federico Valverde—The new club captain scored in the Champions League win over Inter but was relatively poor against Betis. He is likely to continue here, but Mourinho is still searching for that midfield balance.

RW: Arda Güler—Yan Diomande is still yet to start for Real Madrid since becoming the club’s record signing. Mourinho’s decision to ease the 19-year-old in means Güler might start on the right here.

AM: Jude Bellingham—The Englishman started the season on fire, but was ineffectual in his last La Liga outing against Betis. He has three goal involvements in two home games so far in 2026–27.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—Unlucky not to get an assist against Betis, first setting up Mbappé whose shot was blocked on the line and then Carlos Espí, whose late equaliser was ruled out for offside.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman became the joint fifth all-time Champions League scorer midweek with his 71st strike in Europe’s top competition. He has four in four in La Liga this season.