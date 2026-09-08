Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees
A total of 10 men and five women have been unveiled on the shortlists for the 2026 Yashin Trophies.
Named after the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or, Lev Yashin, the Yashin Trophy rewards the best stoppers in both men’s and women’s soccer. Individual performances are the most important factor, followed by team success and then general fair play.
It was Gianluigi Donnarumma who finished top of the men’s rankings in 2025, but there will be a new winner this time as the Manchester City goalkeeper was not nominated.
Among the favorites will be the Clásico rivals. Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois has long held a reputation as one of the game’s best, but Joan García will back himself after a stellar season with Barcelona that earned him his first nomination for this award.
Arsenal’s David Raya, the reigning Premier League Golden Glove winner, is another who will fancy his chances, and he is joined on the shortlist by new London rival Emiliano Martínez, who joined Chelsea this summer after earning nomination for his time with former employers Aston Villa.
There are nominations for Paris Saint-Germain’s Matvey Safonov and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, alongside Saudi Arabia-based duo Yassine Bounou and Édouard Mendy of Al Hilal and Al Ahli, respectively.
Unai Simón is up for the award after helping Spain to World Cup glory, while another hero of that tournament, 40-year-old Cabo Verde sensation Vozinha, rounds out the shortlist in style.
Courtois and Martínez have both won this award previously, with the Argentine a two-time winner from 2023 and 2024.
Last year was the first time a Women’s Yashin Trophy was handed out, with Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton immortalized as the innaugural winner.
Hampton is once again up for nomination, and she is joined on the shortlist by the goalkeepers who finished second and third last year. Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Barcelona’s Cata Coll are both looking to climb to the top of the rankings this time around.
Manchester City’s Japanese star Ayaka Yamashita is also battling for the award, with Kansas City Current’s Lorena rounding out the shortlist.
2026 Yashin Trophy Nominees in Full
Player
Club
Yassine Bounou
Al Hilal
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
Joan García
Barcelona
Édouard Mendy
Al Ahli
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa/Chelsea
David Raya
Arsenal
Vozinha
Chaves/Colo-Colo
Unai Simón
Athletic Club
Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
2026 Women’s Yashin Trophy Nominees in Full
Player
Club
Ann-Katrin Berger
Gotham FC
Cata Coll
Barcelona
Lorena
Kansas City Current
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea
Ayaka Yamashita
Manchester City
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.Follow tomgott2