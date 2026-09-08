Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees

A total of 10 men and five women have been unveiled on the shortlists for the 2026 Yashin Trophies.

Named after the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or, Lev Yashin, the Yashin Trophy rewards the best stoppers in both men’s and women’s soccer. Individual performances are the most important factor, followed by team success and then general fair play.

It was Gianluigi Donnarumma who finished top of the men’s rankings in 2025, but there will be a new winner this time as the Manchester City goalkeeper was not nominated.

Among the favorites will be the Clásico rivals. Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois has long held a reputation as one of the game’s best, but Joan García will back himself after a stellar season with Barcelona that earned him his first nomination for this award.

Arsenal’s David Raya, the reigning Premier League Golden Glove winner, is another who will fancy his chances, and he is joined on the shortlist by new London rival Emiliano Martínez, who joined Chelsea this summer after earning nomination for his time with former employers Aston Villa.

There are nominations for Paris Saint-Germain’s Matvey Safonov and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, alongside Saudi Arabia-based duo Yassine Bounou and Édouard Mendy of Al Hilal and Al Ahli, respectively.

Unai Simón is up for the award after helping Spain to World Cup glory, while another hero of that tournament, 40-year-old Cabo Verde sensation Vozinha, rounds out the shortlist in style.

Courtois and Martínez have both won this award previously, with the Argentine a two-time winner from 2023 and 2024.

Last year was the first time a Women’s Yashin Trophy was handed out, with Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton immortalized as the innaugural winner.

Hampton is once again up for nomination, and she is joined on the shortlist by the goalkeepers who finished second and third last year. Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Barcelona’s Cata Coll are both looking to climb to the top of the rankings this time around.

Manchester City’s Japanese star Ayaka Yamashita is also battling for the award, with Kansas City Current’s Lorena rounding out the shortlist.

2026 Yashin Trophy Nominees in Full

Player Club Yassine Bounou Al Hilal Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Joan García Barcelona Édouard Mendy Al Ahli Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa/Chelsea David Raya Arsenal Vozinha Chaves/Colo-Colo Unai Simón Athletic Club Matvey Safonov Paris Saint-Germain

2026 Women’s Yashin Trophy Nominees in Full

Player Club Ann-Katrin Berger Gotham FC Cata Coll Barcelona Lorena Kansas City Current Hannah Hampton Chelsea Ayaka Yamashita Manchester City