Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: La Liga
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to their Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid, they first must host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Real Madrid are in desperate need of a bounce back after suffering a 2–1 defeat to Real Betis last weekend. Los Blancos went from leading La Liga to falling to third in the standings behind Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to get back to winning ways against a Rayo Vallecano side that held the defending Spanish champions to a 3–3 draw earlier in the season.
The good news for Real Madrid is Jude Bellingham is finally back with the squad after serving his La Liga and Champions League suspensions. Bellingham's creativity was greatly missed against Real Betis; Los Blancos managed just two shots on target in 90 minutes.
Ancelotti is still without the injured Dani Ceballos, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal, though. Fede Valverde also remains a doubt for the match after the midfielder played in the Champions League with a lingering injury.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Rayo Vallecano on Mar. 9.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois conceded three goals the last time Real Madrid played Rayo Vallecano. The keeper must deliver a better performance on Sunday.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard returns to the right flank to give Fede Valverde a rest ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old starts alongside Alaba in the defense for just the second time this season.
CB: David Alaba—The center back struggled against Real Betis, but gets the chance to redeem himself against Rayo Vallecano.
LB: Fran García—Ancelotti continues to rotate Ferland Mendy and García at left back.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga has played less minutes than Aurélien Tchouaméni over the last month and therefore could get the nod on Sunday to give his fellow France teammate a rest.
DM: Luka Modrić—Modrić continues to start in the midfield for Los Blancos' La Liga fixtures. The 39-year-old's ability to control a game from the middle of the park is unmatched.
RW: Brahim Díaz—The Moroccan will likely see himself dropped in the Champions League come Wednesday, so expect him to get the nod this weekend.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham is in line to start his first La Liga match since he was sent off against Osasuna on Feb. 15.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian has found the back of the net just one time in his last eight La Liga appearances.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé failed to make an impact in the first leg against Atlético Madrid, but he still leads the team with 17 goals in La Liga this season.