Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig: Vinicius Jr Returns for Yan Diomande Reunion

Real Madrid are out to make it three wins in a row at the start of their Champions League campaign, with RB Leipzig the visitors to the Bernabéu on Wednesday.

Depending on your outlook, Madrid’s two victories so far—Inter Milan and Roma—can either be described as unconvincing or the hallmark of champions who grind out wins in difficult circumstances without being at their best.

Their next match is unlikely to win over those that are still undecided on the true potential of José Mourinho’s team, but does offer up a strong opportunity for a morale-boosting victory ahead of the Clásico this weekend.

Leipzig are a team of extremes. Martín Demichelis’s side was demolished 4–1 by debutants Como in its European opener and has won or lost by three goals five times this season already—last suffering a 6–1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up to face their German opponents on Wednesday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig

GK: Thibaut Courtois—No rest for the wicked; Courtois has played every minute of Real Madrid’s season. That fact should continue to be true after Wednesday evening.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Whoever starts at right back midweek is likely to be benched for the Clásico. Given Mourinho’s apparent preference for Denzel Dumfries in the big games thus far this season so, Alexander-Arnold may well get the nod here.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté was on media duties ahead of the Champions League clash, suggesting he will start. The Frenchman’s all-action style has gone down well with Mourinho since his summer move.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The Spain international had both the most touches and most defensive contributions in the weekend win over Sevilla.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—As with the right back position, Mourinho may wish to rest the legs of the men required to face off against Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon at the weekend. If Marc Cucurella is benched, Carreras will get another chance to impress.

CM: Federico Valverde—Moved to right back at the weekend, the captain may return to a more familiar central midfield role against Leipzig.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman put in arguably his best performance of the season in the win over Sevilla, completing 93% of his passes, while bagging an assist as well as contributing seven defensive contributions.

RW: Yan Diomande—The 19-year-old sparkled from the left at the weekend, finally showing everyone why Madrid broke their transfer record to get him. He could be switched to the right for a reunion with the club he joined from this summer.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Having been made a key cog in Mourinho’s machine, Bellingham is thriving as the driving force from the No. 10 position.

LW: Vinícius Jr—The Brazilian’s suspension means he will be absent for the Clásico, but he can provide fresh legs midweek. The out-of-form superstar is looking for his first goal for Madrid since August.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Just a hat-trick away from 100 Real Madrid goals, Mbappé will surely start. However, Endrick and Carlos Espí are waiting in the wings to give the Frenchman some rest before Sunday, should this game get wrapped up quickly.