José Mourinho’s impressive start to his second tenure at Real Madrid is gaining momentum.

Los Blancos may have been unconvincing in the opening day win over Espanyol, but they got the job done thanks to new signing and super sub Carlos Espí. Since then, it has been smooth sailing, with big wins over Real Sociedad and Málaga at the Bernabéu.

Madrid’s next outing represents a tougher test, however, and a serious threat to their 100% start to 2026–27. Mourinho’s men face Real Betis away on Friday—a fixture Madrid have not won in any of their last four.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that Madrid begin their Champions League campaign against Serie A champions Inter just four days later, a potentially complicating factor in the manager’s preparations.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for this La Liga clash away in Andalusia.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis

Mourinho has the midweek Champions League clash with Inter to consider.

Pick Your Real Madrid XI!

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Madrid’s No. 1 is looking for back-to-back clean sheets after a shutout against Málaga last weekend.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Englishman earned his first start last time out and impressed with his creativity from right back, grabbing an assist for Kylian Mbappé’s goal. No player had more touches against Málaga.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Antonio Rüdiger is an option but may have his minutes managed, especially ahead of the Inter fixture coming up.

CB: Dean Huijsen—It’s been a very solid start to the season for the 21-year-old, who is beginning to look at home as Madrid’s ball-playing center back.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The World Cup winner made his home debut last weekend and should keep his place over Álvaro Carreras, even with the Champions League on the horizon.

CM: Federico Valverde—The all-action captain has started all three games for Mourinho so far this season.

CM: Bernardo Silva—The 32-year-old made the lineup the first two matches of the campaign but was restricted to a cameo role off the bench against Málaga. He could be reintroduced as Mourinho continues to rotate his midfield.

RW: Yan Diomande—Yet to start since his record-breaking €125 million ($145 million) transfer, could this be the moment for Diomande?

AM: Jude Bellingham—A stunning performance against Málaga prompted Ballon d’Or talk from Mourinho. He may have missed the boat this year, but a big season will put Bellingham in contention for 2027, surely.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian has a lukewarm record against Betis with just two goals and an assist against Friday’s opponents across 14 matches. The Verdiblancos have been a clear bogey team for Madrid in recent years, winning six times, drawing three and losing only five since Vinícius’s first appearance against them in 2019.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Four goals in three games is a very strong start to the season for Mbappé, as he chases a third straight Pichichi Trophy.