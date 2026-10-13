An unconvincing Real Madrid continue their Champions League campaign against a former José Mourinho flame, with Roma welcoming Los Blancos to the Eternal City on Wednesday.

Mourinho, who was sacked by the Giallorossi in 2024 after two-and-a-half years at the helm, is still revered in the Italian capital as a result of the club’s Conference League glory in 2022. “It’s only right that he’s applauded by the fans,” Roma’s current manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, said ahead of the matchup. “There’s been a lot of love for Mourinho, and he deserves all the recognition they’ll give him.”

Madrid overcame Inter Milan 2–1 on Matchday 1 of the league phase despite a swathe of absences, and their availability has improved considerably for Wednesday’s duel after suspensions were served.

So, with that in mind, here’s the team Mourinho could pick at the Stadio Olimpico.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Roma

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois hasn’t yet given Andriy Lunin a look-in at the start of the new season, and Mourinho is unlikely to make a surprise switch between the posts on his old stomping ground.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—Dumfries should line up against a familiar opponent. The Dutchman has won nine of his 11 meetings against Roma, scoring twice.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The free agent addition has started all but one of Madrid’s fixtures this season, quickly establishing himself as a first-choice option at the heart of Mourinho’s defense.

CB: Dean Huijsen—After serving his domestic suspension at the weekend, Huijsen is likely to return to the fold in Rome.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella’s sluggish start to the season has opened the door for Álvaro Carreras, who started on Saturday. The summer arrival came on for the second half, and should begin to find his feet after the extended break.

CM: Federico Valverde—Valverde racked up serious air miles during the break, but the relentless midfielder is blessed with an indefatigable engine. After playing 90 minutes at the weekend, Mourinho will likely trust him again.

Pick Your Real Madrid XI!

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman sat alongside Mourinho in Tuesday’s press conference, usually an indicator that the player will start the following day.

RW: Yan Diomande—Africa’s most expensive soccer player should retain his place, this time down the right flank, after scoring his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 1–0 win over Villarreal.

AM: Jude Bellingham—While Madrid’s Gálacticos are yet to coalesce, Bellingham’s form from the World Cup has carried into the new season.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—The out-of-sorts Brazilian picked up the fourth red card of his senior career at the weekend and is now set to miss El Clásico later this month. While supporters will be content if he starts on the bench again on Wednesday, Mourinho is likely to back one of his superstars.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé lines up for his 100th Champions League appearance in Rome. While he’s yet to get his hands on the trophy, his scoring record in the competition is outstanding. His 71 goals mean he ranks joint-fifth all time.