Why Vinicius Jr Isn’t Suspended for Real Madrid’s Next Match After Red Card

For just the fourth time in his senior career, Vinícius Júnior was shown a red card. His latest indiscretion was rather bizarre, given that it came directly after he’d seemingly handed Real Madrid a 2–0 lead in their La Liga encounter against Villarreal.

The simple strike, which arrived courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s brilliance down the left flank, was set to end a six-week wait for a goal from open play. Vinícius Jr celebrated as usual, joined by José Mourinho, who, at the age of 63, didn’t quite move with the vigor he once did, but the Brazilian’s joy was short-lived.

Intervention from the video assistant referee didn’t merely chalk the Brazilian’s goal off, but replays also showed that Vinícius Jr’s advantageous position when running beyond Nathan Saliba was gained via a hair pull.

And according to IFAB’s Law 12, that’s violent conduct. A red card was just.

A livid Mourinho refused to speak to the media postmatch, with Vinícius Jr now on course to miss the first Clásico due to suspension. However, Madrid will have their struggling Brazilian star available for upcoming their next match.

Why Vinícius Júnior Isn’t Banned for Real Madrid’s Next Champions League Match

Viní Jr will still be available for Madrid’s upcoming European bouts. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Isidro Díaz de Mera’s report is unlikely to do the player any favors, and Madrid, who will appeal, are expecting Vinícius Jr to receive a three-match ban.

Los Blancos have two Champions League games scheduled during that period, but domestic suspensions do not carry over into European competitions. The Brazilian has to serve his ban in La Liga, meaning if a three-match ban is his punishment, he’ll miss games against Sevilla, Barcelona and Racing Santander before returning against Valencia on Nov. 8.

The Champions League really gets rolling over the next few weeks. After just one league phase gameweek scheduled during the season’s opening act, Madrid have three European fixtures before the national teams convene again next month. Roma, RB Leipzig and AEK Athens all await. Assuming he avoids injury, Viní Jr will be available for all three games.

It’s a critical period for Mourinho, who hasn’t yet convinced the majority that he’s the right man to help Los Blancos usurp Barcelona domestically. Moreover, anything but another total conquest of Europe is regarded as a failure for the 15-time European champions, and Mourinho hasn’t gotten his hands on the Champions League since he inspired Inter Milan to the treble in 2010.

One of Madrid’s upcoming opponents, Roma, will be breathing a sigh of relief after Donyell Malen was sent off in their Serie A draw with Como on Sunday. Malen, who’s been one of the most prolific performers on the planet this calendar year, will serve a domestic ban, but line up when the Giallarossi hosts Mourinho’s side on Matchday 2 of the league phase on Wednesday.