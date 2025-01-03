Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: La Liga
Real Madrid are looking to kick off 2025 with a bang as Carlo Ancelotti's men return to La Liga action against Valencia.
Two months after Real Madrid's match with Valencia was postponed due to the DANA disaster, the two clubs are set to meet in the first La Liga match of the new year. Los Blancos come into the fixture just one point behind Atlético Madrid and can go top of the La Liga standings with a win on Friday. A victory would also put Ancelotti's squad five points ahead of Barcelona.
Although the visitors will still be without the injured Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão and David Alaba, Real Madrid are the healthiest they have been all season and can field their strongest midfield and attack against their 19th-place opponents. Valencia have not won a La Liga match since Nov. 23 and fired their former head coach, Ruben Baraja to close out 2024.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Valencia on Jan. 3.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian is back between the posts and seeking his seventh La Liga clean sheet of the season.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—Despite growing reports of Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Madrid, Vázquez is still the man on the right flank for Los Blancos.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman might prefer the midfield, but he will continue to play as a center back due to Real Madrid's injury woes.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger's physicality should be enough to lock down Valencia's struggling attack that has only scored two goals from open play in its last four matches.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Fully recovered from his muscle injury, expect Mendy to get the nod at left back over Fran García.
CM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan added another outrageous goal from distance to his resume in Real Madrid's final match of 2024.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga got the nod at left back against Sevilla, but the Frenchman should be on his way back to the midfield.
CM: Jude Bellingham—The England international is up to seven goals and five assists across all competitions despite not finding the back of the net for the first three months of the season.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian will look to score a goal in his fourth consecutive match since returning from injury.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé delivered his best performance in a white shirt against Sevilla. The Frenchman has also found the back of the net in six of Real Madrid's last eight matches.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Best FIFA Men's Player Award winner is back from suspension and should have his way against a Valencia backline that has not kept a clean sheet in La Liga since Oct. 4.