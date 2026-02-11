Real Madrid Reach Final Verdict on Controversial European Super League Project

After a nearly five-year long dispute, UEFA announced it reached an agreement with European Football Clubs (EFC) and Real Madrid to officially end the controversial European Super League project.

Real Madrid were the leading voice in the movement to break away from UEFA in April 2021 and create a new midweek competition featuring the best and biggest clubs in Europe. The proposed European Super League would directly rival the Champions League.

Widespread backlash prompted nine of the 12 founder clubs involved to back out of the project immediately, including the Premier League ‘Big Six.’ Juventus held on for three years until bowing out in the summer of 2024. Ironically, bitter rivals Barcelona remained aligned with Los Blancos the longest, until the Catalans finally withdrew their support at the weekend.

Just three days later, Real Madrid followed suit.

European Super League Is No More—But What About Real Madrid’s Lawsuits?

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was intent to seek damages from UEFA. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

On Wednesday, UEFA and Real Madrid released a joint statement putting their long-running disagreement to bed.

“Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology.”

The statement then ends with a general acknowledgement of Real Madrid’s lawsuits against UEFA, ones that will seemingly be resolved in the near future.

“This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented.”

The European Super League project led to intense backlash. | Laura Lezza/Getty Images

It was only in November that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez assured the 15-time European champions would “tirelessly pursue” their right to organize a competition outside of UEFA’s umbrella, and seek damages from European football’s governing body.

Their case was boosted after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that UEFA and FIFA had contravened EU law by blocking the formation of the European Super League. Real Madrid remained intent on seeking damages, but the new agreement alludes to a treaty between the football giants, one that came outside of the court room.

Real Madrid Shift Focus to Future Champions League Battles

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinicius Junior are the keys to victory for Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The landmark agreement means Los Blancos’ biggest Champions League fight comes on the pitch. After a shock 4–2 defeat to Benfica in their league phase finale, Real Madrid went from third place to ninth, forcing them to compete in the knockout playoffs this month.

With a place in the last 16 on the line, Álvaro Arbeloa’s men will face Benfica yet again in the two-legged tie, a worrying matchup considering how poor the team played in Lisbon just a few weeks prior. To make matters worse, the Spanish giants are now without Jude Bellingham, who will miss both legs due to a hamstring injury.

The good news is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back fit and available, giving Real Madrid’s battered backline a much-needed boost. Barring any setbacks, the England international is set to be fully fit and reintegrated into the XI by the time the first leg of these playoffs kicks off next week.

The 15-time European champions will have to analyze everything that went wrong in the league phase finale and arrive at the Estádio da Luz with a better mentality and game plan if they want to best José Mourinho’s team, who will be brimming with confidence after their magical win propelled them into the knockout phase against the odds.

