Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

José Mourinho is welcomed back to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night, as Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in their opening La Liga home match of the season.

Mourinho’s second bite of the cherry started with a late victory at Espanyol, courtesy of Carlos Espí’s poacher’s finish. Familiar issues were laid bare for Madrid in Catalonia, but Mourinho would rather have to deal with such problems off the back of a victory than a disappointing draw.

However, Barcelona’s subsequent 5–0 rout of Elche highlighted just how tough it’ll be for Los Blancos to dethrone the back-to-back champions.

A tricky challenge awaits the hosts midweek, although Sociedad‘s campaign started with a slender defeat at Real Betis.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side were among Europe’s in-form teams for a period last season, but an indifferent run-in meant they finished 10th. Still, victory in the Copa del Rey final over Atlético Madrid meant few could suggest it wasn’t a successful campaign for La Real, who have only won seven major honors in their history.

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Score Prediction

Mourinho Enjoys Successful Homecoming

An exciting Bernabéu greets José Mourinho’s superstars on Wednesday night. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mourinho’s presence on the touchline hasn’t yet converted Madrid’s attacking superstars, Jude Bellingham notwithstanding, into workaholics out of possession. The returning boss will encounter the same problems as his predecessors, and likely cap what Los Blancos can achieve this season.

That doesn’t mean Madrid can’t be very good. After all, they’re stacked with talent, and even their low-key summer addition is coming up trumps.

The atmosphere will be expectant in the capital on Wednesday, as the latest group of Galácticos aim to kick off the new La Liga season with back-to-back wins. In order to keep pace with Barça at the summit, these are fixtures Madrid simply have to win.

Kylian Mbappé‘s record vs. Real Sociedad: It was a tough start to the season for the Frenchman, who looked ever so sharp on his way to the World Cup Golden Boot but looked off the pace at the weekend. However, Mbappé has an excellent record against Madrid’s upcoming opponents, scoring seven times in six matches.

It was a tough start to the season for the Frenchman, who looked ever so sharp on his way to the World Cup Golden Boot but looked off the pace at the weekend. However, Mbappé has an excellent record against Madrid’s upcoming opponents, scoring seven times in six matches. La Real’s Bernabéu woes: Sociedad pushed Madrid all the way in the Copa del Rey semifinals two seasons ago, but they’re winless in eight meetings against Los Blancos and have won just twice at the Bernabéu this century.

Sociedad pushed Madrid all the way in the Copa del Rey semifinals two seasons ago, but they’re winless in eight meetings against Los Blancos and have won just twice at the Bernabéu this century. Sociedad stagnation: The visitors failed to win any of their final eight games in La Liga last season, and that form continued at Betis in their opener this term. After a summer of no notable signings, some fear that the Copa del Rey holders are primed to stagnate in 2026–27.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Madrid’s new-look galácticos are preparing for their opening home game of the season. | FotMob

Real Madrid have a fairly lengthy injury list at the start of the new season, with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Éder Militão among the most notable absentees. The former is dealing with a thigh injury, and Mourinho has confirmed that the French midfielder hasn’t recovered in time for Sociedad’s visit.

Miltão is back in training and could be back in action soon.

In addition, the often-sidelined Ferland Mendy is still recovering from the muscle injury that cut his 2025–26 season short, and Rodrygo remains out after tearing his ACL and meniscus in March.

Mourinho has made it clear that he wants Brazilian striker Endrick to remain at the club beyond the summer window, but the start of his season has been delayed by a knock. Young midfielder Thiago Pitarch, also linked with a move away, is similarly dealing with a minor issue.

Carlos Espí’s late heroics on Saturday are unlikely to be rewarded with a midweek start, even if Mourinho has suggested the young striker could work in tandem with Kylian Mbappé moving forward.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Güler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappé.

Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Sociedad are aiming to pull off a rare victory in Madrid territory. | FotMob

World Cup champion Mikel Oyarzabal has been the heart and soul of La Real throughout the 2020s, and the unassuming center forward is set to make his first start of the season on Wednesday.

Oyarzabal, who’s scored 133 goals in 438 games for the club, featured off the bench in Sociedad’s defeat at Real Betis last time out. The forward is coming off the most productive scoring season of his career, and he was Spain’s leading scorer during their successful campaign in North America.

Another forward option for the visitors, Gonçalo Guedes, has been linked with a move to the Middle East and isn’t yet match fit.

Former Madrid right back Álvaro Odriozlola is a long-term absentee, while Pablo Marín and Jon Gorrotxategi are doubts with muscle injuries.

Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martín, Gómez; Herrera, Sučić; Kubo, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date : Wednesday, Aug. 26

: Wednesday, Aug. 26 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN Premium, TSN5 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+