Real Madrid Risk It All With ‘Record-Breaking Agreement’ for Yan Diomande

After a much-drawn out process, Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement worth up to €140 million ($161.6 million) with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old winger, who also had interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, is set to become the most expensive player in Real Madrid history, surpassing Jude Bellingham in the club’s record books.

The Athletic report the deal is worth an initial €125 million ($144.3 million), with €15 million ($17.3 million) in add-ons available. Leganés, Diomande’s former club, is set to receive a percentage of the fee per their original agreement with Leipzig.

Diomande is now finally allowed to come to Madrid for his medical following lengthy negotiations between both clubs. The permission to travel comes just a few hours after Leipzig announced their starlet returned to training on Wednesday.

The Pressure Is on Diomande—And Real Madrid

Yan Diomande’s rise has been rapid. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Shelling out such an outrageous sum for a largely unproven player is a bold move from a Real Madrid side desperate for silverware after failing to win a major trophy in the last two seasons. During that span, the right wing has been a problem position, one José Mourinho now expects Diomande to solve.

There’s no denying the teenager comes with speed, fancy footwork and a dribbling ability that would impress even Vinícius Júnior. Diomande also boasts an impressive work rate, something lacking from the forwards currently making up Mourinho’s front line.

In his debut season with Leipzig, Diomande recorded 13 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances. He then went on to represent Côte d’Ivoire at this summer’s World Cup, starting all four of his team’s matches and picking up an assist along the way.

Yan Diomande is prepared to make the Bernabéu his new home. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Yet at such a young age and without any experience playing for a top club, Diomande is no doubt a risk for Los Blancos. Laying out such a high offer for Bellingham worked wonders for the club, but recent dealings with young talents have not gone so well.

Last season alone, Endrick was shipped out on loan to Lyon, Franco Mastantuono hardly saw the pitch after fetching a €63.2 million ($72.8 million) fee, Dean Huijsen struggled massively and Álvaro Carreras was benched in the second half of 2025-26.

The recent list of young talents who failed to rise to the occasion at the Bernabéu is long, and Diomande will be desperate to avoid a similar fate, especially after Real Madrid worked tirelessly to secure his signature.

Dimoande Joins an Evolving Real Madrid Squad

José Mourinho is getting the reinforcements he needs. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Mourinho has already welcomed Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí to Real Madrid this summer, and now Diomande is in line to become the new manager’s sixth signing.

Los Blancos are also reportedly trying to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri as well to finally fill the hole Toni Kroos left two seasons ago.

After a few rather quiet transfer windows, Real Madrid are not hesitating to break the bank to improve what became a fractured squad last season. Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni’s locker room altercation was just one of many problems that unfolded behind the scenes at the biggest club in the world.

The 15-time European champions are in for a fresh start in 2026–27, but patience is never in abundance at the Bernabéu. Diomande and his fellow new signings will have to prove themselves rather quickly, or else they will be serenaded with boos by their new home crowd.

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