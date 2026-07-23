Real Madrid’s Rodri Reluctance Justified by Fresh Man City Injury Blow

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly set for surgery on a back injury following his heroics at the 2026 World Cup, adding fresh complication to his uncertain future.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old and reports suggest Rodri is very interested in heading to the Bernabéu, although Los Blancos are not expected to make a move for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

Central to Madrid’s concerns over Rodri are his availability and physical reliability. He suffered a devastating knee injury in September 2024 and has yet to rediscover his best form at club level, even if he was outstanding with Spain this summer.

According to The Athletic, a fresh physical issue is now sending Rodri back to the sidelines. Madrid officials will have no regrets about steering their focus elsewhere in the market.

How Long Will Rodri Be Sidelined?

No details on Rodri’s condition have been given. | Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

As it stands, there are no details about Rodri’s imminent procedure.

Nothing is known publicly about the nature of Rodri’s injury or just how long he will need on the sidelines, but news of his surgery comes shortly after Arsenal confirmed center back William Saliba would miss an “extended period” for a back problem that will not send him under the knife.

Whether the two injuries are comparable will become clearer with time, but there are obvious concerns that Rodri will not be ready for the start of the upcoming Premier League season at the very least.

What Does the Future Hold for Rodri?

Man City hope to keep Rodri. | Copa/Getty Images

A spell on the sidelines is the latest twist in a saga surrounding Rodri’s future at club level.

City are keen to heep hold of Rodri, who has one year remaining on his contract, and are understood to have offered him a new deal. However, as it stands, nothing has been agreed and Rodri is not believed to have shown any interest in signing an extension at this point.

Reports suggest Rodri sees a move to Real Madrid as a “dream,” but that interest may not be reciprocated. AS state Madrid officials have grown frustrated with repeated claims that a move is possible, firmly ruling out a bid for the 30-year-old and even privately contacting City to confirm as much.

Rodri is in a powerful position with one year remaining on his contract. Should he choose to reject City’s offer of an extension, Enzo Maresca and those upstairs at the Etihad Stadium would have to decide whether to lower their asking price for an immediate sale or risk losing the star midfielder for free at the end of the 2026–27 season.

While Madrid may not be interested now, the chance to land Rodri on a free transfer next summer may hold significantly more appeal, given the lack of financial risk taken—although Los Blancos have still been burned on this in recent years with David Alaba, another injury-plagued veteran.

Madrid’s penchant for a free transfer could easily influence Rodri’s feelings as he sits down to negotiate an extension with City.

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