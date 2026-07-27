Real Madrid Star’s Injury Further Highlights Worrying Lack of Depth

Real Madrid youngster Thiago Pitarch will miss the start of the new season after he sustained a “serious” knee injury.

The 18-year-old, who played 16 times for the first team in 2025–26, suffered the blow during Madrid’s first training session of preseason, after what has been described as an “awkward movement.”

Madrid journalist Arancha Rodríguez reports that the midfielder is likely to be out of action for at least six weeks, putting his return date at some point in September. This would mean that he will be unavailable for at least the first three Real Madrid games of the new campaign.

Pitarch also uploaded a photo to social media showing off his injured knee.

Bright Start Interrupted for Pitarch

Thiago Pitarch broke into the team last season. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The teenager had been enjoying the summer, having only just returned from duty with Spain’s U-19 after winning the UEFA European Championship in Wales.

Pitarch was one of six Spain players named in the official Team of the Tournament, as his side beat Germany 2–0 in the final.

Before that, Pitarch had begun to establish himself at Real Madrid, after being introduced to the first team under Álvaro Arbeloa in the second half of the 2025–26 campaign. He assisted twice in 10 La Liga outings and has impressed with his work rate and technical ability from a deep-lying midfield role.

AS recently reported that the youngster had forgone the option of an extended summer break after international duty in order to return to Real Madrid training early, with the goal of impressing new manager Mourinho.

Mourinho, it is said, considers the youngster “a highly talented player with a bright future.”

Midfield Lack of Depth an Issue

World Cup winner Rodri could be an option for Madrid. | Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

On an individual level, Pitarch’s injury setback is a shame for a young player eager to keep making an impression on the first team after a breakout campaign. On a wider level, it highlights Madrid’s lack of options in the center of the park.

Going into the new season, Mourinho only has Aurelién Tchouaméni to call on as a specialist defensive midfielder. Though Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and new signing Bernardo Silva all have some experience in the role, none are natural fits. There are also ongoing questions over the futures of both Tchouaméni and Camavinga.

Madrid were often found to lack bite and defensive security in the central areas last season, a frailty which led to Pitarch’s promotion from the academy. His absence threatens to further expose old weaknesses once again.

While a huge-money deal for Yan Diomande nears completion, Madrid have been slower to act on the long-term goal of finding a new defensive midfielder who can operate in Mourinho’s preferred double pivot and help to control matches.

After some apparent initial reluctance from president Florentino Pérez, interest in Manchester City and Spain star Rodri has begun to ramp up in recent days. That deal may be prioritized after the ink is dry on the Diomande agreement, though Madrid could yet face competition for the World Cup Golden Ball winner from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

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