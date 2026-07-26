Real Madrid Face Competition From Barcelona for World Cup Hero—Report

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have both entered the race for Manchester City’s Rodri, a report has claimed, with the World Cup-winning midfielder’s future up in the air.

The 30-year has less than a year left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, while there have been suggestions that he may feel the time is right to move on following the end of the Pep Guardiola era at the club.

When asked about his future earlier this summer, Rodri replied: “We’ll see after the World Cup.” Following a Golden Ball-winning turn as he captained Spain to the title in North America, the midfielder’s stock has only risen exponentially.

While he has a contract extension offer on the table at Manchester City, Rodri is thought to be weighing up his next move and may be holding out for a “dream” move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have long been searching for a midfield controller to succeed Toni Kroos, but have been surprisingly slow to move for Madrid-born Rodri.

Barcelona, PSG Enter the Arena for Rodri

Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball this summer as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Earlier this week, it emerged that Real Madrid had finally become convinced to explore a move for Rodri, but they could face a multi-club battle for the deep-lying midfielder.

With the clock ticking on Rodri’s contract, RMC Sport reports that Paris Saint-Germain “have made initial contact” over a move.

The report claims that a deal for the former Atlético Madrid midfielder wasn’t previously seen as a priority, but represents an “opportunity” in the market.

Additionally—and more worryingly for Real Madrid—Barcelona are also said to have “entered the race,” with the La Liga champions contacting Rodri's representatives after Frenkie de Jong returned from the World Cup with torn knee ligaments.

For their part, City remain keen to keep the man who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or on their books as long as possible, with RMC even claiming they would rather lose Rodri on a free transfer in a year’s time than sell this summer.

Who Will Win the Race for Soccer’s Best Midfielder?

Rodri could leave Manchester this summer after seven seasons. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

After re-establishing himself as the best midfield controller in the business, the ball is very much in Rodri’s court this summer.

Both Madrid and Barcelona have need for a player of his profile, while his importance to Manchester City in recent years remains undisputed.

Seemingly, no club has made a formal club-to-club offer yet to test City’s resolve, but if Rodri were to instruct his current club of his desire to leave, they would be unlikely to stand in his way, given his age, contract situation and years of stellar service.

Whether Madrid and Barcelona would be willing to enter into a bidding war remains to be seen, and both parties may wish to proceed cautiously or risk bumping up the price tag.

Additionally for both Clásico clubs, there is the added complication of other big-money deals on the table. Madrid are close to finalizing a deal worth north of €100 million for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, while Barça have been prioritizing their own costly pursuit of Julián Alvarez, though that deal is still far from completion.

On the face of it, PSG have less immediate need for Rodri, but have never been averse to gazumping rivals for targets when it suits and are less encumbered by budget restrictions.

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