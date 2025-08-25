Real Madrid ‘Stop’ Tottenham From Sealing €70 Million Transfer
Tottenham Hotspur continue to fail in their attempts to land a new No. 10, with Como’s Nico Paz seemingly the latest unsuccessful venture in the transfer market.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham sent a formal bid to Como in excess of €70 million (£60.4 million, $81.5 million) including add-ons to acquire Paz. That offer was rejected by both the player and the Serie A side, but also by Paz’s boyhood club: Real Madrid.
Paz joined Como last summer on a permanent move from Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos have matching rights for any offer that comes in for Paz, a 50% sell-on clause if he were to leave Como permanently and, most significantly, a buy-back clause that will be worth €10 million ($11 million) in the summer of 2026.
Real Madrid essentially have control over Paz’s future. Despite Tottenham willing to splash a massive sum, Paz wants to continue with Como, developing under Cesc Fàbregas eyeing a probable return to the Santiago Bernabéu next summer.
Los Blancos told Como they were going to match any offer that arrived for Paz and, according to Romano, they also told the Serie A club they will compensate them in the future, presumably more than what the buy-back clause is worth.
Many expected Paz to return to Real Madrid this summer on the back of a six goal and nine assist season that saw him win the 2024–25 Serie A Young Player of the Year award. However, with Los Blancos signing Franco Mastantuono, they opted against Paz’s return this season, hoping the young Argentinian continues to develop in Italy.
In Como’s season debut, Paz scored and assisted in the 2–0 victory over Lazio. At 20-years-old, Paz’s potential is sky-high, which helps explain why Real Madrid are so adamant on him being part of their future.
Paz joins Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberiche Eze on the list of Tottenham’s failed transfer attempts this summer. With a week to go in the summer transfer window, Spurs look forced to once again pivot in hopes of signing a new attacking midfielder.