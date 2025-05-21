Real Madrid Veteran Sets Open Challenge for Trent Alexander-Arnold
Dani Carvajal is not afraid of competition on the right flank with expected Real Madrid signing, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Although there has yet to be confirmation on Alexander-Arnold’s next move following his emotional Liverpool exit, all signs point to the 26-year-old joining Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos targeted Alexander-Arnold during the winter transfer window and have seemingly sealed the deal to bring the defender to the Spanish capital.
Alexander-Arnold’s expected arrival puts him in direct competition with Carvajal. The Real Madrid veteran, who joined the club in 2013, is set to be fully recovered from his ACL injury in time for the start of the 2025–26 season. His spot in what will likely be Xabi Alonso’s XI is now under threat, though Carvajal remains unbothered.
“Facing competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold? It is not official yet, but it seems it will happen,” Carvajal said when speaking to El Chiringuito.
“Fear? We don't talk about fear here. We’ll be teammates,” Carvajal added. “Competition improves both of us and brings out the best in each of us.”
Carvajal has rarely had true competition on the right flank at Real Madrid, but Alexander-Arnold is a worthy challenge for the six-time Champions League winner. Now that Carvajal is 33 years old and coming off a serious knee injury, he will have to prove himself the best option to start in the club’s biggest matches moving forward.
Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is reportedly coming to Real Madrid with the goal of helping the team return to Spanish and English glory. In Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge, Los Blancos failed to win a major trophy and lost four Clásicos to Barcelona.
Much of Real Madrid’s struggles came from their makeshift defense after Carvajal and Éder Militão suffered season-ending injuries. Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy spent time on the sidelines as well.
Alexander-Arnold’s expected signing, as well as the impending arrival of 20-year-old center back Dean Huijsen, are Real Madrid’s answers to their defensive woes. Carvajal can also help the team return to form, but he will have to do so along with Alexander-Arnold.