Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Just about every Real Madrid player and fan will breathe a sigh of relief that such a turbulent season is finally coming to an end on Saturday against Athletic Club.

The 15-time European champions have failed to hoist a major trophy in back-to-back seasons, an unacceptable run of form for a team oozing with superstar talent and proven winners. Beyond the lack of silverware, a dressing room civil war has stained the campaign even further, turning the biggest club in the world into nothing more than a circus.

The noise does not even quiet for Los Blancos on the pitch, where they are relentlessly jeered by both home and away crowds. The reception at the Bernabéu will likely be no different this weekend, but two wins in their last two matches against Real Oviedo and Sevilla have eased the pressure ever so slightly.

Athletic Club presents a larger challenge than Real Madrid’s two previous opponents, but not by much. Ernesto Valverde’s men sit 12th in the standings and come into the match with just two victories in their last eight matches.

The opportunity to end the season on a high, especially in what will be the final matches for Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and manager Álvaro Arbeloa, is there for the taking, but only if the La Liga runners-up rise to the occasion—something they have struggled to do over the last two years.

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Score Prediction

Los Blancos End the Season With a Win

Kylian Mbappé will have the keys to the attack. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid might not be firing on all cylinders, but they still have the individual talent to get past a struggling Athletic Club side. Los Blancos’ backline has also impressed in recent weeks, helping Thibaut Courtois record three clean sheets in their last four matches.

Plus, the players will come into the fixture with the added incentive to give Carvajal, Arbeloa and Alaba a proper sendoff in front of a Bernabéu crowd that will accept nothing less than three points.

It might not be a vintage Real Madrid performance, but Arbeloa’s men will do enough to end the season with a win.

Vinicius Jr’s absence looms large : Should Vinicius Jr miss out on the clash, Real Madrid lose their leading goalscorer in 2026. The Brazilian has found the back of the net 17 times since the calendar flipped, carrying the attack more often than not.

: Should Vinicius Jr miss out on the clash, Real Madrid lose their leading goalscorer in 2026. The Brazilian has found the back of the net 17 times since the calendar flipped, carrying the attack more often than not. Athletic Club’s Bernabéu woes : The Basque side has not secured three points over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in 21 years. Athletic Club’s last league triumph at the iconic stadium came in 2005.

: The Basque side has not secured three points over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in 21 years. Athletic Club’s last league triumph at the iconic stadium came in 2005. Los Blancos seeking season-first: Real Madrid have not kept three consecutive clean sheets in 2025–26. They come into Saturday’s fixture with two in their last two, and have a chance to accomplish the feat in their final match of the season.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Athletic Club

Vinicius Jr is expected to miss the final game of the season. | FotMob

Real Madrid will still be without long-term absentees Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Arda Gũler. Of the four, only Güler is expected to recover in time for the World Cup.

The good news is Federico Valverde returned to training after missing the last three games with a head injury he sustained in a dressing room confrontation with Aurélien Tchouaméni. The midfielder is expected to be ready for Saturday’s fixture, but he could be reduced to just a substitute’s role.

Andriy Lunin is also due to return after a bout of illness, but Dani Ceballos remains out after a falling out with Arbeloa. Vinicius Junior is also likely unavailable after reports emerged he left Madrid early to join up with the Brazil national team.

Without Vinicius Jr, Brahim Díaz is in line to take his place on the left wing while Franco Mastantuono could get a rare start on the right. Carvajal is also expected to get the nod in the final match of his legendary Real Madrid career.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Bellingham, Díaz; Mbappé.

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Adama Boiro replaces the suspended Yuri Berchiche on the left flank. | FotMob

Much like Real Madrid, Athletic Club come into Saturday’s fixture with a lengthy absentee list. Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet and Unai Egiluz are guaranteed to miss the clash through injury, as is Yuri Berchiche, who is suspended for the club’s season finale after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out.

Meanwhile Valverde, who will manage his final game for Athletic Club on Saturday, is sweating over the fitness of Dani Vivian. The center back is dealing with an ankle issue, but he returned to training midweek and now faces a late fitness test.

Unai Gómez is a doubt as well after missing training with an undisclosed problem. Beñat Prados is nearing a return from his ACL injury, but it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to earn his first call-up since August.

Like so many times this season, Iñaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta will lead the attack. The forwards are slightly struggling for form, though; they have just one goal between the two of them in May.

Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Simón; Gorosabel, Álvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; I. Williams, Navarro, Berenguer; Guruzeta.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Saturday, May 23

: Saturday, May 23 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 2 Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

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