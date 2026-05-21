Real Madrid XI vs. Athletic Club: Vinicius Jr Chases Record—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid’s woeful campaign comes to an end on Saturday when they host Athletic Club in front of what is surely to be another hostile crowd at the Bernabéu.

The Spanish giants have been operating largely on autopilot ever since their Clásico defeat handed Barcelona the La Liga title. Combined with dressing room altercations, an unhinged press conference from club president Florentino Pérez and a public feud between Álvaro Arbeloa and Kylian Mbappé, the season can’t end quick enough for Los Blancos.

Still, the team will be eager to end 2025–26 with three points, considering it will be Dani Carvajal and likely David Alaba’s final game with the club. A win would also make it three in a row for Real Madrid, a small silver lining to take into next season.

Saturday is also expected to be Álvaro Arbeloa’s final match on the touchline as José Mourinho waits in the wings to take over. With little to lose, the Spanish boss could have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Carvajal Prepares to Say Goodbye

Real Madrid will bid farewell to Dani Carvajal. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid welcomed back Federico Valverde to training after the Uruguayan completed concussion protocol following a dressing room altercation with Aurélien Tchouaméni. It still might be too soon for him to start, but he is expected to be an option off the bench at the very least.

Andriy Lunin is also in line to return after missing the last two games due to illness. The same cannot be said for the injured Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Arda Güler, who all remain out.

Dani Ceballos remains in exile after a falling out with Arbeloa. Carvajal also has not seen eye to eye with the manager, but he will no doubt feature in his final match in a white shirt. The question is whether he will start or come off the bench, considering Trent Alexander-Arnold only logged 13 minutes in the team’s win over Sevilla.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, Arda Güler.

Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, Arda Güler. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club

All eyes will be on who starts at right back. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will hope to make it three clean sheets in a row, a feat Real Madrid have not managed once this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—It’s hard to imagine Arbeloa overlooking Alexander-Arnold two matches in a row for Carvajal, even if the six-time Champions League winner is pulling the curtain down on his Real Madrid career.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The German reportedly agreed to a one-year extension and will be eager to show Los Blancos they made the right decision.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen will look back on his debut season with a grimace, but there’s no denying he has put together a solid end to an otherwise worrisome campaign.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—It’s a toss up whether Fran García or Carreras will start on Saturday, but the latter could have the edge if Arbeloa continues to rotate the two accordingly.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—His dressing room confrontation married what has otherwise been a great season for Tchouaméni, who is an unsung hero on this Real Madrid team.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—The Frenchman is in line to start after only featuring off the bench last weekend. Uncertainty continues to loom over his future at the Bernabéu.

RW: Brahim Díaz—A mainstay in the XI over the last few months, Díaz once again gets the nod on the right wing. The Morocco international is desperate to find the back of the net for the first time since Sept. 30.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Injuries disrupted Bellingham’s season, but the midfielder is looking back to his best self as the campaign comes to a close, registering two goal contributions in his last four appearances.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Two more goals for the Brazilian and he matches his best-ever haul from 2023–24. Vinicius Jr has been the team’s most dangerous attacker since Arbeloa took over.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—More whistles are likely waiting for Mbappé at the Bernabéu. The France international put together a dreadful performance in 90 minutes against Sevilla just one week after claiming Arbeloa views him as the team’s fourth-best attacker.

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