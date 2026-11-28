After the thumping midweek victory over PSV, Real Madrid can legitimately claim to be Europe’s form team right now.

No other side has a 100% Champions League record this season, while Los Blancos have also won an incredible 10 straight matches in all competitions.

After early-season defeats to Atlético Madrid and Real Betis, the second José Mourinho era at Real Madrid is truly firing on all cylinders now—with even Vinícius Júnior back among the goals

Beware Alavés, who are next up at the Bernabéu this Saturday.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

It will stun absolutely nobody to read that Alavés arrive in the Spanish capital as massive underdogs this weekend.

The Basque club sit 17 points and seven places in the table behind Real Madrid, and have lost their last nine matches in a row against Los Blancos.

Alavés have actually enjoyed a decent first third of the season under veteran coach Quique Sánchez Flores and are over-performing their preseason expectations by some estimates in ninth place. However, the difference in resources between the two clubs is stark.

Madrid have a Squad Cost Limit—the financial control that caps the maximum amount each club can spend on its squad during a season—set at €832 million ($913 million) for 2026–27, while Alavés’ is €43.25 million ($47.5 million).

Opta’s prediction makes it clear that anything other than a home victory will rate as one of the upsets of the season.

Outcome Likelihood Real Madrid 79.1% Draw 12.3% Deportivo Alavés 8.6%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés Score Prediction

Los Blancos Keep Up Winning Feeling

Los Blancos are heavy favorites. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

With Barcelona not taking to the field until Sunday (away at Deportivo), Real Madrid have the extra motivation of leapfrogging their rivals into top spot in La Liga with a victory—at least for one night.

There is little reason to believe Madrid won’t steamroller Alavés, whose early-season good form has tapered off somewhat.

Tuesday night’s win over PSV in the Champions League was the first time this season that all three of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr and Jude Bellingham have scored in the same game. The three superstars clicking together is an ominous sign for the rest of the league.

Alavés may have hoped to catch Madrid a little tired on Saturday, but none of Bellingham, Arda Güler, Yan Diomande, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dean Huijsen nor Ibrahima Konaté played the full 90 midweek. Mourinho can also call on an arsenal of options that includes last weekend’s hero, Carlos Espí.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF REAL MADRID VS. DEPORTIVO ALAVÉS

Alavés boss Quique Sánchez Flores can expect a tough afternoon. | Ibai Tudanca/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hangover immune: The burden of competing on multiple fronts is clearly not impacting Real Madrid yet. They have won all four La Liga matches played directly after a midweek Champions League game this season, with an aggregate score of 13–3.

Familiar foe: Alavés boss Quique Sánchez Flores has only faced one opponent (Villarreal) more times in his career than Real Madrid. However, he has led his team to victory just four times in 22 previous encounters, suffering 17 defeats and earning one draw.

Home banker: Madrid have a 100% record at home in all competitions this season (nine matches), while Alavés are winless in their last five La Liga games on the road. They won just four times away from Mendizorrotza in La Liga in 2025–26.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 Deportivo Alavés