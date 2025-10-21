Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
For the first time in seven years, Real Madrid and Juventus will clash on Europe’s biggest stage in front of a packed Santiago Bernabéu.
The two European giants have shared plenty of Champions League battles over the years, dating back to their first bout in 1962. None were bigger than their clash in 2017, though, when Real Madrid defeated Juventus to become the first and only team in history to win back-to-back Champions League titles.
Much has changed since that night in Cardiff for both teams. When Real Madrid and Juventus met this summer in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, the iconic clubs were full of new faces, both on the pitch and the touchline.
Since Los Blancos’ 1–0 victory in July, Xabi Alonso’s men have gone on to win 10 of their next 12 matches. The Old Lady, meanwhile, currently find themselves without a win in their last six matches ahead of their all-important trip to the Spanish capital.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Champions League clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Juventus Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Slavko Vinčić
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Juventus: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus (Jul. 1, 2025) - FIFA Club World Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Juventus
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 19/10/25
Como 2–0 Juventus - 19/10/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 4/10/25
Juventus 0–0 Milan - 5/10/25
Kairat 0–5 Real Madrid - 30/9/25
Villarreal 2–2 Juventus - 1/10/25
Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid - 27/9/25
Juventus 1–1 Atalanta - 27/9/25
Levante 1–4 Real Madrid - 23/9/25
Hellas Verona 1–1 Juventus - 20/9/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 5
Canada
DAZN, Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Prime Video
Real Madrid Team News
With El Clásico looming, Real Madrid will not take any risks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal. The two fullbacks returned to training after their lengthy spells on the sidelines, but they will still miss out against Juventus.
Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos and Antonio Rüdiger are unavailable as well. David Alaba also joined the three players in the infirmary after the center back suffered a calf injury against Getafe on Sunday.
Alonso will therefore have to rely on Federico Valverde and Raúl Asencio to complete his backline. The new boss is also faced with a Jude Bellingham decision: Does the England international get the nod along with Arda Güler, or is he rested for this weekend’s all-important clash with Barcelona?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Juventus (4-3-3): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Militão, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.
Juventus Team News
Juventus are in for an injury boost with the return of both Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova. The two players participated in training ahead of Wednesday’s clash and officially made Tudor’s squad.
The bad news for the Italian giants is Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal remain sidelined with a knee and thigh injury respectively. Juventus have not won a match since Bremer became unavailable.
The pressure will be on 20-year-old Kenan Yıldız to produce another magical Champions League moment for the Old Lady. The Chelsea and Arsenal target shined against Dortmund, but has since gone five straight games without a goal contribution.
Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Juventus predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Yıldız; David.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Score Prediction
Real Madrid have only been bested once across all competitions this season and remain perfect in the Champions League under Alonso. On paper, a bout with Juventus promises to be a huge test for the Spanish giants, but the Old Lady’s recent form makes Wednesday’s clash a lopsided affair.
Juventus have dropped points in their last six matches, with their last win coming on Sept. 13. Now pitted against a Real Madrid team, led by a seemingly unstoppable Kylian Mbappé, at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Serie A side is likely to continue its recent struggles.