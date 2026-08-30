Real Madrid vs. Malaga—La Liga: Live Score and Match Stats

Real Madrid go in search of another victory against Málaga on Sunday to maintain José Mourinho’s perfect start to life back in the Spanish capital.

Without always sparkling, Los Blancos managed to get the better of Espanyol and Real Sociedad to kickstart La Liga. There were boos for Madrid from the typically demanding Bernabéu crowd while Mourinho’s players had the audacity to be drawing with Real Sociedad at the halftime interval, but a blitz from Kylian Mbappé soon earned all three points.

The France captain notched up a century of goal contributions for Madrid with his hat-trick last time out and will be hoping to justify Mourinho’s lavish praise with another emphatic showing. Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and backup striker Carlos Espí have all already gotten off the mark at this embryonic stage of the campaign.

Chupete, by contrast, is Málaga’s only goalscorer thus far this term. The newly promoted outfit operate in a wildly different financial landscape compared to their hosts. The entire Real Madrid roster roughly earns Málaga’s entire annual salary in the space of a week. Only time will tell if those economic chasms are reflected on the pitch.

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