Why Real Madrid vs. Malaga Is Europe’s Most ‘Unfair’ Fixture

Real Madrid take on newly promoted Málaga in their second home game of the new season, in what may be the least equal fixture in all of league soccer.

Madrid are, of course, heavy favorites for the clash at the Bernabéu on Sunday evening and haven’t lost to the visitors from Andalusia since 2012—way back when Roque Santa Cruz was on the scoresheet.

José Mourinho’s team saw off Espanyol with a late win in their opening match of the 2026–27 season, before a Kylian Mbappé hat-trick earned them three points over Real Sociedad midweek.

Another win (and it feels likely) for Madrid would send them top of La Liga—at least for a night, with Barcelona not playing until Monday. It would be a boost for Mourinho as this new-look Madrid feel their way into a new era. However, when it comes to another table, Los Blancos are already far and away on top.

Top vs. Bottom of the Wage Table

Vinícius Jr is paid roughly four times the entire Málaga squad. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have the highest wage bill in La Liga—and of any club in Europe—with an estimated €295,120,000 ($340,087,103) spent on salaries annually, as per soccer finance database Capology.

This is $100 million a year more than even their closest rival Barcelona, whose annual total is recorded at €208,250,000 ($239,980,821).

A club's wage bill, more than it’s transfer spend, is widely accepted as a reliable long-term predictor of on-field success.

Sunday’s opponents Málaga, by serious contrast, sit 20th out of 20 in the La Liga table with just €5,979,000 ($6,890,008) paid on player salaries per year. Only Ligue 1 team Le Mans ($3,693,339 per year) are recorded as spending less on wages across all the teams in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues.

Vinícius Jr’s newly signed contract reportedly earns him as much as €25 million ($29 million) per year, a figure more than four times the entirety of the Málaga expenditure on player salaries. And, Vinícius Jr isn’t even Madrid’s highest paid player.

Soccer’s Most Unfair Fixture

La Liga is a story of disparity. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Should Málaga—returning to La Liga this season for the first time since 2018—get anything out of Sunday’s meeting, it should be counted as one of the biggest underdog stories of the season.

With a wage bill gap between the teams of around $333 million, there is simply no other fixture in Europe’s biggest leagues that compares in terms of financial disparity.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich are the league’s biggest spenders with a difference of $250 million to the league’s smallest club Paderborn 07. In France, Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain pay around $214 million a year more than Le Mans, in Ligue 1’s least equal fixture.

Meanwhile, over in the Premier League, the largest gap you can find is between is between Manchester City and Coventry City ($237 million).

The extreme difference between Real Madrid and Málaga highlights a very La Liga problem.

Real Madrid Thriving, the Others Not So Much

Málaga returned to La Liga via the playoffs last season. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Real Madrid released a report claiming to have achieved the highest annual revenue ever by a sports club, beating even NFL giant the Dallas Cowboys. Los Blancos’s enduring commercial might is all the more remarkable considering they have not won a major trophy in two years.

The club’s impressive commercial standing has allowed them to spend upwards of €220 million ($250 million) on transfers this summer—headlined by the record arrival of Yan Diomande.

It is a different story for many of La Liga’s other clubs, however, who can only bring in a fraction of Madrid’s generated income.

Outside of Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, no club has spent more than €30 million ($35 million) on transfers this summer so far. Of the top 20 highest paid players in Spain’s top division, only Nico Williams (Athletic Club) is not at playing for Atleti, Barça or Madrid.

Meanwhile, former heavy hitters like Sevilla are mired in financial strife, while others struggle to keep their heads above water.

Málaga are one such example of the have-nots in Spain being forced to operate stringently. The club—which went as far as the Champions League quarterfinals back in 2012–13—dropped down to Spain’s third tier during an eight-year absence from the top flight amid financial difficulties; the repercussions of which are still being felt.

The Costa del Sol club, who have lost one, drawn one so far this season, have spent an estimated €300,000 ($350,000) on new players this summer since their promotion via the playoffs last season.