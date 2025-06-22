Real Madrid vs. Pachuca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Six months after Real Madrid and Pachuca clashed in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, the two clubs are set to meet again in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Both Real Madrid and Pachuca failed to kick off their respective campaigns in the United States with a victory. Los Blancos only managed a 1–1 draw with Al Hilal in Xabi Alonso’s debut on the touchline while Pachuca suffered a 2–1 defeat to RB Salzburg.
The Spanish giants will hope to bounce back in North Carolina and replicate their performance from the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final back in December, when they beat Pachuca 3–0. The Liga MX outfit, meanwhile, will be out for revenge.
With qualification to the round of 16 surely on the minds of both teams, Real Madrid and Pachuca will have their sights set on collecting three points at Bank of America Stadium.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Kick-Off?
- Location: Charlotte, United States
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Head-to-Head Record
- Real Madrid: 1 win
- Pachuca: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- First and Only Meeting: Real Madrid 3–0 Pachuca (Dec. 18, 2024) - FIFA Intercontinental Cup final
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Pachuca
Real Madrid 1–1 Pachuca - 18/6/25
Pachuca 1–2 Salzburg - 18/6/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25
Club América 2–0 Pachuca - 10/5/25
Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25
Pachuca 0–0 Club América - 7/5/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 14/05/25
Monterrey 1–2 Pachuca - 27/4/25
Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid - 11/05/25
San Luis 1–2 Pachuca - 20/4/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Pachuca on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
TNT, truTV, DAZN, TUDN, Univision NOW
United Kingdom
DAZN UK
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Real Madrid Team News
Kylian Mbappé is still sidelined with illness ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Pachuca. The Frenchman was hospitalized to undergo treatment for gastroenteritis. Although he has since been discharged, he is not expected to play on Sunday.
Without Mbappé, Alonso will likely rely on 21-year-old Gonzalo García, who scored Los Blancos’ only goal against Al Hilal. The Real Madrid Castilla product is the only natural striker Alonso has at his disposal with both Mbappé and Endrick unavailable.
Along with the two forwards, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal all remain out as well.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Pachuca
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Al Hilal (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, García; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Gonzalo García
Pachuca Team News
The only player unavailable for Pachuca come Sunday’s fixture is Andrés Micolta. The Ecuadorian is still recovering from a torn ACL and will not feature in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
Otherwise, Jaime Lozano has his full squad available and might be tempted to field an unchanged XI after Pachuca’s narrow defeat to RB Salzburg. The manager will need more out of his forwards, though, if the Liga MX side wants to secure its first victory of the tournament.
The pressure will be on Salomón Rondón up top. Even at age 35, Rondón still bagged 26 goals this past season across all competitions. He will be eager to get on the scoresheet in the United States after an underwhelming performance on Wednesday.
Pachuca Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Pachuca predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Moreno; Rodríguez, Eduardo, Pereira, González; Montiel, Pedraza, Palavecino; Domínguez, Rondón, Kenedy
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Score Prediction
Real Madrid outclassed Pachuca last time they met, putting three goals past the Mexican outfit. With several key injuries, though, the Spanish giants might not find as much success this time around.
Still, Alonso’s men will be determined to collect three points after stumbling last time out. Pachuca, meanwhile, have just one victory in their last six matches over the last two months.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Pachuca
