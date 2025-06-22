SI

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Both clubs come into the clash seeking their first victory of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid and Pachuca are set to clash at Bank of America Stadium.
Six months after Real Madrid and Pachuca clashed in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, the two clubs are set to meet again in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Both Real Madrid and Pachuca failed to kick off their respective campaigns in the United States with a victory. Los Blancos only managed a 1–1 draw with Al Hilal in Xabi Alonso’s debut on the touchline while Pachuca suffered a 2–1 defeat to RB Salzburg.

The Spanish giants will hope to bounce back in North Carolina and replicate their performance from the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final back in December, when they beat Pachuca 3–0. The Liga MX outfit, meanwhile, will be out for revenge.

With qualification to the round of 16 surely on the minds of both teams, Real Madrid and Pachuca will have their sights set on collecting three points at Bank of America Stadium.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Kick-Off?

  • Location: Charlotte, United States
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, June 22
  • Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Head-to-Head Record

  • Real Madrid: 1 win
  • Pachuca: 0 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • First and Only Meeting: Real Madrid 3–0 Pachuca (Dec. 18, 2024) - FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid

Pachuca

Real Madrid 1–1 Pachuca - 18/6/25

Pachuca 1–2 Salzburg - 18/6/25

Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25

Club América 2–0 Pachuca - 10/5/25

Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25

Pachuca 0–0 Club América - 7/5/25

Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 14/05/25

Monterrey 1–2 Pachuca - 27/4/25

Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid - 11/05/25

San Luis 1–2 Pachuca - 20/4/25

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Pachuca on TV

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

TNT, truTV, DAZN, TUDN, Univision NOW

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

Real Madrid Team News

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is not expected to feature against Pachuca. / IMAGO/Alterphotos

Kylian Mbappé is still sidelined with illness ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Pachuca. The Frenchman was hospitalized to undergo treatment for gastroenteritis. Although he has since been discharged, he is not expected to play on Sunday.

Without Mbappé, Alonso will likely rely on 21-year-old Gonzalo García, who scored Los Blancos’ only goal against Al Hilal. The Real Madrid Castilla product is the only natural striker Alonso has at his disposal with both Mbappé and Endrick unavailable.

Along with the two forwards, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal all remain out as well.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Pachuca

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Al Hilal (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, García; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Gonzalo García

Pachuca Team News

Salomón Rondón
Pachuca will need a big performance from Salomón Rondón against Real Madrid. / IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

The only player unavailable for Pachuca come Sunday’s fixture is Andrés Micolta. The Ecuadorian is still recovering from a torn ACL and will not feature in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Otherwise, Jaime Lozano has his full squad available and might be tempted to field an unchanged XI after Pachuca’s narrow defeat to RB Salzburg. The manager will need more out of his forwards, though, if the Liga MX side wants to secure its first victory of the tournament.

The pressure will be on Salomón Rondón up top. Even at age 35, Rondón still bagged 26 goals this past season across all competitions. He will be eager to get on the scoresheet in the United States after an underwhelming performance on Wednesday.

Pachuca Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Pachuca predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Moreno; Rodríguez, Eduardo, Pereira, González; Montiel, Pedraza, Palavecino; Domínguez, Rondón, Kenedy

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Score Prediction

Real Madrid outclassed Pachuca last time they met, putting three goals past the Mexican outfit. With several key injuries, though, the Spanish giants might not find as much success this time around.

Still, Alonso’s men will be determined to collect three points after stumbling last time out. Pachuca, meanwhile, have just one victory in their last six matches over the last two months.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Pachuca

