Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad—La Liga: Live Score and Match Stats

Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to the Bernabéu on Wednesday for the 186th meeting between the two sides, with the fixture also marking José Mourinho’s first return to his old home since taking charge of Madrid for a second spell.

History strongly favors Los Blancos.

Madrid have won 104 of the previous 185 meetings, compared with Sociedad’s 38, while the Basque side haven’t beaten them since May 2023. Madrid also started the 2026–27 La Liga campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Espanyol, while Sociedad fell 1–0 to Real Betis.

But Real Sociedad are hardly here to make up the numbers. Under Pellegrino Matarazzo, they’re playing with greater attacking intent and looking to win the ball back quickly after losing it. They also have the rather amusing distinction of entering this game as the reigning Copa del Rey champions—meaning they finished last season with one more trophy than Madrid.

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