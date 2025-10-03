SI

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid have suffered just two defeats to Villarreal in the last seven years.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid will look to extend their four-match unbeaten streak against Villarreal.
Real Madrid will look to extend their four-match unbeaten streak against Villarreal. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Second-place Real Madrid take on third-place Villarreal in what promises to be a must-see La Liga bout just before the October international break.

What started as a perfect season for Real Madrid was quickly upended last weekend at the Metropolitano. Atlético Madrid secured a dominant 5–2 victory against their bitter rivals, handing Xabi Alonso’s men their first defeat in 2025–26.

Los Blancos bounced back three days later with a 5–0 win over Kairat in the Champions League, but they face a much bigger test in Villarreal on Saturday evening. The Yellow Submarine sit just two points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings, having won five of their opening seven league matches.

Recent matchups between the two clubs favor Real Madrid; Villarreal have collected three points against the Spanish giants only twice in their last 16 meetings. The clash set to unfold at the Santiago Bernabéu, though, is expected to be a much closer battle.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga match.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Kick-Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Guillermo Cuadra

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Real Madrid: 3 wins
  • Villarreal: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last Meeting: Villarreal 1–2 Real Madrid (Mar. 15, 2025) - La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid

Villarreal

Kairat 0–5 Real Madrid - 30/9/25

Villarreal 2–2 Juventus - 1/10/25

Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid - 27/9/25

Villarreal 1–0 Athletic Bilbao - 27/9/25

Levante 1–4 Real Madrid - 23/9/25

Sevilla 1–2 Villarreal - 23/9/25

Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol - 20/9/25

Villarreal 2–1 Osasuna - 20/9/25

Real Madrid 2–1 Marseille - 16/9/25

Tottenham 1–0 Villarreal - 16/9/25

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV

United Kingdom

Disney+

Canada

TSN+, Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Real Madrid Team News

Éder Militão
Éder Militão avoided a major injury. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Éder Militão came off at halftime of the Madrid derby last weekend, seemingly suffering an ankle injury. The Brazil international missed out on Real Madrid’s trip to Asia for their Champions League clash with Kairat, but he is now back available against Villarreal.

The center back’s return is a massive boost for Los Blancos, who are still without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy. Alonso will likely have to keep putting his trust in Raúl Asencio at right back until after the October international break.

Elsewhere, the new Real Madrid boss will potentially experiment with his formation to get a better sense of how to play both Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler in a way that will benefit both players and the team.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal

Real Madrid predicted XI
Jude Bellingham is expected to return to Xabi Alonso’s XI. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Asencio, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Güler; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Villarreal Team News

Villarreal’s injury list is almost double the length of Real Madrid’s. Marcelino will be unable to call on the Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes, who are all still stuck in the infirmary.

Ayoze Pérez and Gerard Moreno remain major doubts; both players were training separately from the team ahead of the Yellow Submarine’s clash with Real Madrid.

Expect Marcelino to make some changes to his XI in the aftermath of Villarreal’s 2–2 draw with Juventus on Wednesday. Dani Parejo could make way for Thomas Partey to return to the midfield while Sergi Cardona could replace Alfonso Pedraza on the left flank.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Villarreal predicted XI
Nicolas Pépé and Georges Mikautadze will lead Villarreal’s line against Real Madrid. / FotMob

Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Júnior; Mouriño, Veiga, Marín, S. Cardona; Akhomach, Partey, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Pépé.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Score Prediction

All signs point to a close game between two of the top teams in La Liga. Villarreal have the firepower necessary to get the better of Real Madrid’s weakened backline, but Real Madrid also have one of the most in-form strikers in the world leading their line.

It’s hard to go against Mbappé, and even harder to go against a Real Madrid side with something to prove in front of a home crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Villarreal

