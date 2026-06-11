Real Madrid Eye $20.1 Million Windfall As Newcastle ‘Circle’ World Cup Debutant

Newcastle United are reportedly in talks with Osasuna standout Víctor Muñoz, and the potential transfer could put at least $20.1 million (€17.5 million) in the pockets of Real Madrid.

Muñoz, who previously starred for Real Madrid Castilla, joined Osasuna last summer and instantly saw his stock rise. A breakthrough campaign earned him a place in Luis de la Fuente’s World Cup squad, as well as admirers throughout Europe.

The Magpies are in need of a replacement for Anthony Gordon and Muñoz is seemingly their wanted man. Fabrizio Romano reports Newcastle submitted an official bid for the winger on Thursday as negotiations between the two parties ramp up.

The Premier League club is “confident” in securing Muñoz’s signature for a package over $34.5 million (€30 million). Reports from Spain indicate the deal could reach $46 million (€40 million) including add ons.

How Real Madrid Benefit From Muñoz’s Potential Transfer

Víctor Muñoz is a product of Real Madrid Castilla. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

When Muñoz joined Osasuna, Real Madrid made sure the contract included a three-year buy-back clause and 50% of any future transfer fee. Los Blancos have made similar deals with recent Real Madrid Castilla graduates, including Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramón.

Technically Real Madrid have first dibs and could activate their buy-back clause to keep Muñoz from joining Newcastle, but they likely will not stand in the way. AS report the 15-time European champions have no intention of bringing the 22-year-old back ahead of the 2026–27 season, and instead will happily cash in on an impending deal.

Should Muñoz’s transfer package stay in the realm of €30 million, Real Madrid will bank $20.1 million (€17.5 million). If the deal goes up to €40 million, then the Spanish giants get $23 million (€20 million).

Considering club president Florentino Pérez’s repeated promises to sign a Galáctico this summer, any windfall is welcome, especially since Los Blancos have been rather quiet on the selling front so far. Only David Alaba and Dani Carvajal have officially bid farewell to the Bernabéu, and both left as free agents.

Gonzalo García Could Follow Muñoz’s Footsteps

Gonzalo García could be in for a summer move. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

One player that could be on the move this summer is Gonzalo García. The striker, who is under contract until 2030, has mounting interest from several European suitors, with Como leading the way.

Now that Endrick has returned to the Spanish capital following a successful loan stint with Lyon, Gonzalo’s minutes will likely be few and far between next season. It is the perfect time for Real Madrid to cash in on the forward, while including a buy-back clause in his contract to leave the door open for a future return.

Gonzalo was the breakout star of the Club World Cup, scoring four goals in six matches, before the reality of playing as Kylian Mbappé’s backup hit in 2025–26. The Spaniard was on the bench more often than not and sat at the bottom of Álvaro Arbeloa’s pecking order.

Still, Gonzalo found the back of the net eight times last season, enough to finish as the team’s fourth-highest scorer. The best move for both player and club would be to offer the young talent a fresh start elsewhere while maintaining the option to bring him back to the Bernabéu one day.

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