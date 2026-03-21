Real Madrid XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Welcome Back Mbappe—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Eager to keep up the pace in the La Liga title race, Real Madrid host Atlético Madrid for the latest chapter of the Madrid derby in what promises to be an absolute spectacle at the Bernabéu on Sunday night.

Los Blancos completed their impressive dismantling of Manchester City with a 2–1 win at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are starting to fire on all cylinders and have major silverware ambitions this season.

With key players returning from injury, Real Madrid could still reach an extra level, especially with Kylian Mbappé back in the fold. Defeating their noisy neighbors on Sunday to make it five wins in a row is of paramount importance for Los Blancos to continue their pursuit of Barcelona atop the La Liga standings.

Superstar Returns Stained By Major Fresh Injury Blow

An injury will keep Thibaut Courtois out of the Madrid derby. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mbappé returned to action midweek against City and is expected to lead Real Madrid’s attack in his first start since Feb. 21, looking to continue his prolific Golden Boot form. Although he’s not expected to feature in the XI, Jude Bellingham is also expected to play his first minutes since Feb. 1 having recovered from a hamstring injury.

As important as those two returns are, Los Blancos suffered an equally significant injury blow. Starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a muscular injury against City midweek and although Madrid didn’t offer a concrete recovery timeline, the Belgian is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

Fortunately for Los Blancos, the rest of their previously injury-ridden backline is slowly getting healthier. Éder Militão could make his 2026 debut from the bench and Álvaro Carreras is expected to start at left back.

Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy join Courtois as the only confirmed absences for the clash. Wholesale changes to the XI aren’t expected given how well Arbeloa’s side have looked in recent matches.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão

Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-4-2)

The spotlight will be on backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. | FotMob

GK: Andriy Lunin—It will be Lunin’s first start since the humbling Copa del Rey defeat against Albacete. Sill, the backup has plenty of experience and has been brilliant for Madrid in the past, playing a key role in their most recent Champions League title run.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The summer recruit is finally stringing together starts following an injury-plagued start of the term. He’ll be itching to impress after getting snubbed by Thomas Tuchel from England’s squad.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The German has stepped up when his side needed him most amid all the injuries. Now comes the difficult task of containing a suddenly explosive Atléti attack.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Critics were loud for Huijsen after a midseason drop in form, but the technically gifted center back has silenced those in recent weeks with stout showings and a brilliant goal last time out in La Liga.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—Many expected Carreras to return from injury against City, but with the result all but secured, he was granted extra time to recover. Back to full fitness, the left back can resume what’s been a very impressive debut term for Los Blancos.

RM: Federico Valverde—The Uruguayan has been unplayable at times in recent weeks and is back to dominating games seemingly by himself. Once again, he’s playing like one of the most complete midfielders in the world.

CM: Thiago Pitarch—What a find young Pitarch has been of late. The Castilla graduate has looked the part against some of the best players in the world and is in line to make his sixth straight start in his maiden senior Madrid derby.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman’s contributions continue to go under the radar but remain essential. He’s one of four Real Madrid players to eclipse the 2,000-minute mark in the league this term, a testament to his durability.

LM: Arda Güler—Güler has looked significantly more comfortable in recent weeks playing on the left but with the freedom to drift inside allowing Vinicius to operate wide. This new wrinkle could allow the youngster his place in the XI even when Bellingham is back in the lineup.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman might’ve missed almost a month through injury, but he was having a Ballon d’Or worthy season beforehand and has all the tools to reignite that charge, starting with a difference-making performance in a big rivalry match.

ST: Vinicius Junior—The Brazilian’s brace against City snapped a four-game goal drought that clouded what had otherwise been very good showings. With Mbappé back, it’ll be interesting to see if the pair can finally build a formidable partnership their individual quality should facilitate.

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