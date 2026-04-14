Real Madrid XI vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League Quarterfinal—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid travel to Munich for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals needing a win to overturn their 2–1 deficit to Bayern and keep their hopes of ending the season with silverware alive.

A pulsating, often end-to-end spectacle ended in defeat for Madrid at the Bernabéu in the first leg. Goals either side of half time from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane ultimately sealed the visitors victory. However, Kylian Mbappé’s back post tap in after a defence-evading Trent Alexander-Arnold cross afforded Madrid the right to dream as they head to Germany.

Winning at the Allianz Arena will be no mean feat, Bayern have been bested just once at home in all competitions in 2025–26 (to Augsburg back in January) and have just set a Bundesliga record for number of goals scored in a season. However, big Champions League nights are very much Real Madrid’s speciality and, fueled by a sense of destiny, Los Blancos will believe that if anyone can overcome Bayern, it is them.

Should they fail, it will all but confirm a trophyless season at the Bernabéu—something not seen since the 2020–21 season.

With Wednesday set up be the defining night of both his tenure so far and Madrid’s season, Álvaro Arbeloa has major selection decisions to get right.

Tchouaméni Leaves Hole in Madrid Midfield

The absence of midflelder Aurélien Tchouaméni is the biggest concern for Madrid ahead of the trip to Munich. The Frenchman’s yellow card from the first leg confirms his suspension for this match and he will not be available at the Allianz Arena, with Eduardo Camavinga or 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch likely to stand in as the holding option in midfield.

The other notable absentees are goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo, who did not play in the first leg and remain out with injury.

Raúl Asencio is the only other regular first team star who will not travel to Munich. The center back has been left out of the travelling roster, though no medical report has been provided and it is unclear what the reason for his omission is. He has recently been dropped for disciplinary reasons.

Franco Mastantuono also returns to the roster following suspension.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Raúl Asencio

Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Raúl Asencio 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

Madrid face a do-or-die scenario in Munich. | FotMob

GK: Andriy Lunin—The 27-year-old Ukraine international has deputized during Courtois’ injury absence, but is yet to keep a clean sheet in eight appearances this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Englishman was rested for the game against Girona on Friday and remains Arbeloa’s preferred right back option despite ever-present doubts over his defensive capabilities.

CB: Éder Militão—The Brazilian played just over an hour on Friday night, with his minutes being managed amid another injury hit season. If deemed fit enough, he should start ahead of Dean Huijsen.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Another defender whose pitch time is carefully rationed. The German did not take part in the Girona game and will be key to stopping the likes of Harry Kane in Munich.

LB: Ferland Mendy—Álvaro Carreras’ horror show in the first leg was one of the key reasons for Madrid’s defeat. A fit again Mendy is likely to be used to help contain fellow Frenchman Olise.

RM: Federico Valverde—Nominally on the right of a midfield block that is fluid enough to adapt, Valverde—the hero in the last 16 against Man City—has the engine and tenacity to help control the game at the Allianz Arena.

CM: Jude Bellingham—The game changed when Bellingham was introduced from the bench at the Bernabéu for the first leg. The Englishman has never scored against Bayern Munich in 11 previous encounters.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Wednesday night could prove a defining moment for Camavinga’s Madrid career. Deputizing for Tchouaméni as the ‘six’, fans will hope to see the player who marshaled the midfield in the 2024 Champions League final against Dortmund.

LM: Arda Güler—Somewhat surprisingly, no Madrid player has featured in more games than the Türkiye star this season. With four European assists so far this campaign, he will aim to provide the creative spark needed for the comeback.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—The French superstar registered six shots and a goal in the first leg. Despite a head injury suffered late on against Girona, the Champions League top scorer is expected to start.

ST: Vinicius Junior—Arbeloa called it ‘normal’ that fans whistled the Brazilian during the first leg. He has nine goal involvements in Europe so far this season.

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