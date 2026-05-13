Real Madrid XI vs. Real Oviedo: Mbappe Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid take on Real Oviedo at the Bernabéu with nothing more than pride at stake on Thursday night.

Los Blancos officially conceded the La Liga title during Sunday night’s 2–0 defeat to Barcelona—though, in truth, that loss only mathematically confirmed what most already knew.

Madrid will end the 2025–26 season without any trophy, while off-pitch chaos, José Mourinho’s potential return and new presidential elections have dominated the headlines in the build-up to this game.

In his pre-match press conference, manager Álvaro Arbeloa fought back against the notion that Real Madrid had hit “rock bottom.” Oviedo, however, definitively have. The club sits 20th and is the only team relegated from La Liga so far this season. They have just two wins on the road all campaign and may just be the reprieve Madrid need during a period of turmoil.

Failure to win this game will only add to the sense of chaos at the Bernabéu.

Carvajal in Contention, Mbappé Training Again

Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed that Dani Carvajal could feature on Thursday. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Arbeloa has a substantial list of Real Madrid absentees to deal with in the final stretch of the season.

Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Arda Güler will miss the rest of the campaign through injury, while this match will come too soon for Federico Valverde, who continues to recover from the head injury he suffered during a locker room altercation with Aurélien Tchouaméni. Dani Ceballos is not expected to feature again in 2025–26 after falling out with Arbeloa.

Asked if Kylian Mbappé—who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue—could be available, Arbeloa told reporters on Wednesday: “We’ll see if he can finish today’s session. He completed it yesterday, and if he’s available, he’ll certainly get some playing time and the opportunity to continue demonstrating his commitment to the club.”

The Frenchman is in the driver’s seat to win the Pichichi Trophy in back-to-back years, with 24 goals in 2025–26.

Meanwhile, Arbeloa confirmed that club captain Dani Carvajal is back in contention after recovering from a toe injury. He has just three more chances to play for the club where he has won 27 trophies, with his contract expiring this summer. Dean Huijsen, meanwhile, remains a doubt after suffering from a virus that saw him leave the warmup ahead of the Clásico on Sunday.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, Arda Güler, Dean Huijsen.

Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, Arda Güler, Dean Huijsen. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo

Mbappé and Caravajal could return to the subs’ bench. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—After making his return from injury in the Clásico with five saves, Courtois is set to continue in goal as the club’s undisputed first-choice keeper.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The English right back again came under fire for his defensive shortcomings in Sunday’s defeat. He could share game time with the returning Carvajal on Thursday.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Despite having his minutes managed more carefully this season, Rüdiger is expected to feature heavily in the remaining games, in part due to a lack of alternatives.

CB: Raúl Asencio—After falling out with Arbeloa earlier in the spring, Asencio ended up starting the Clásico when Huijsen pulled out of the warm-up. He could continue to deputize again on Thursday.

LB: Fran García—Mendy remains injured and Álvaro Carreras is among those to have clashed with Arbeloa, leaving García as the sole left back option in the senior squad.

CM: Thiago Pitarch—The young Spaniard has impressed in moments, despite being thrown into the team during a difficult period. Valverde’s absence gives him another opportunity to show his worth at senior level.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—A listless Clásico performance drew criticism, following his training ground scuffle with Valverde. However, Tchouaméni has been one of Madrid’s more consistent performers this season.

RW: Brahim Díaz—It’s now six games since Díaz registered a goal contribution during an underwhelming campaign, but injuries and absences limit alternatives for Arbeloa.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Madrid might have had a penalty for Eric García’s stray elbow on Bellingham in the Clásico, but it’s hard to argue it would’ve changed the result. His assist against Espanyol is Bellingham’s sole goal contribution for 12 games in all competitions.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Captain on the night against Barça, the Brazilian offered very little in the final third as he fed off scraps. He needs two more goals this season to equal a personal best La Liga tally. No player has played more league minutes for Los Blancos this season.

ST: Gonzalo García—The 22-year-old missed Madrid’s one gilt-edged chance against Barcelona, hitting the side netting after going one-on-one with Joan Garcia. He should start, with Mbappé more likely a bench option.

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