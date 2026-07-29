Replacing Mohamed Salah: PSG ‘Confident’ of Signing Liverpool Target

Paris Saint-Germain are described as “confident” that Maghnes Akliouche will join them before the summer transfer window closes, despite Monaco rejecting another improved bid.

Akliouche is one of the players Liverpool are reportedly considering as a means of replacing Mohamed Salah, making an initial enquiry to Monaco regarding his availability.

But PSG are further along in the process. After two rebuffed proposals so far—the best coming in at $45.5 million (€40 million), L’Équipe writes that a third offer totaling $57 million (€50 million) has been turned down. Around 90% of that was guaranteed, with the rest conditional add-ons.

Monaco are seemingly willing to cash in on Akliouche, who was a peripheral member of France’s World Cup squad, but only on their own terms. The Ligue 1 club is “determined” not to sell below the asking price, which is not specified in this latest update from France, but existing estimates of which range from $57–80 million (€50–70 million).

If it’s towards the lower end, PSG are potentially already not far away—and L’Équipe notes that negotiations between the clubs will still “continue”—but it may be that more needs to be guaranteed to entice Monaco to accept the proposal.

Liverpool Running Out of Time to Replace Salah

Mohamed Salah has become a target for Sporting Kansas City. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

From a Liverpool perspective, Akliouche is not the same kind of player as Salah, a creator rather than a goalscorer or dual threat, but the interest makes sense.

The Reds will find it close to impossible to unearth a straight replacement for Salah on that side of the pitch—the closest match so far is Bradley Barcola, who is primarily a left winger and priced at $193.5 million (€170 million). Akliouche is known to also press well out of possession, as does new left winger Víctor Muñoz, syncing with new manager Andoni Iraola’s philosophy.

Recruiting a creator like Akliouche to replace Salah could also shift focus more towards players like Florian Wirtz, who struggled upon arriving at Liverpool last summer without the team playing to his strengths, and center forward Alexander Isak.

But it could all be in vain for Liverpool, if Akliouche, according to other reports in France this month, would rather sign with PSG instead.

Should Akliouche move to the capital, he would be the backup to Désiré Doué on the right flank, but it would be set out like that from the start. Barcola’s frustration appears to come from seeing his role diminish since Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was recruited from Napoli 18 months ago, having previously been the primary starter on the left.

The Reds haven’t appeared to be moving heaven and Earth to source a Salah replacement, with Akliouche not progressing beyond the early stages and Barcola not directly suited to that open position. But the new Premier League season is less than four weeks away.

The summer transfer deadline falls in just under five.

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