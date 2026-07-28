Bradley Barcola Could Get Burned by Liverpool Pursuit in More Ways Than One

Liverpool’s search for a winger this summer to replace Mohamed Salah—directly or indirectly—has seen focus turn to Bradley Barcola in recent days. But the Reds face an uphill financial battle to pull off a transfer that isn’t necessarily in the player’s best interests.

Barcola has been considered one of Europe’s best emerging wingers during Paris Saint-Germain’s rise to Champions League dominance. He’ll turn 24 in September but appears to be getting pushed out by the sheer weight of competition in the French capital.

Even before Real Madrid jumped ahead of PSG in the race to sign Yan Diomande, Barcola was heavily linked with an exit. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the preferred starter in Barcola’s left-wing position and has had an incredible 18 months since his Jan. 2025 arrival from Napoli.

It’s not really a coincidence that Barcola’s peak in his three years at PSG so far was the six months immediately before Kvaratskhelia came aboard, tailing off soon afterwards. Frustration that he’s suddenly no longer a key player would be understandable.

In Ligue 1 last season, he started 21 of a possible 34 matches, and five were in the final five games of the season when Luis Enrique was resting his best players for the Champions League.

Barcola had featured more regularly in the Champions League earlier on, starting all eight matches in the league phase, and then both legs of the knockout phase playoffs and the round of 16. An ankle injury cost him the first leg of the quarterfinal against Liverpool and he never regained his place, featuring only as a substitute for the remainder of the competition.

Barcola ‘Wants to Join’ Liverpool

Barcola is a back-to-back Champions League winner. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Barcola has been linked with a handful of different clubs this summer, including Arsenal and Manchester United. But Liverpool, yet to replace Salah despite the capture of the direct and functional Víctor Muñoz, have emerged as his reportedly ideal destination.

Contract talks are over without success and Fabrizio Romano declared on Tuesday that Barcola “wants to join” the 20-time English champions and it has been that way “since May.” Even with some uncertainties around the Reds at the start of a new chapter under Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool “project” is Barcola’s “priority” now that he’s ready to move on from PSG.

But, even with secondary status in Paris, The Athletic reports Barcola is valued by his club at $194 million (€170 million). Only Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have ever moved for more.

Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco is a cheaper alternative better suited to the right flank. He is a creator, rather than a goalscorer. Barcola at his best—as seen during 2024–25 when he got 21 goals and 21 assists across all competitions—is more of a dual threat like Salah was. Liverpool are reported to have enquired about Akliouche and PSG are interested but have been unsuccessful in efforts to persuade Monaco to sell for only $45.5 million (€40 million).

Barcola has been known to play from the right for PSG. But, if his skillset relies on cutting in from the left onto his favored right foot—the way Salah used to do but on the opposite side of the pitch—it’s potentially a square peg, round hole situation.

Spending what could be a Premier League record fee on Barcola and asking him to replace a bona fide club legend in a position that isn’t his strongest is unfair on everyone.

If Liverpool bring in Barcola for the left, it’s likely the end of Cody Gakpo’s frustrating Anfield career, which fans are unlikely to shed tears over. But it begs the question why sign Muñoz already—unless he’s the man to play out of position—and what becomes of Rio Ngumoha?

Liverpool fans have big hopes for the 18-year-old prodigy, who impressed during 29 appearances last season and is primed for a full breakout in 2026–27 if nurtured right. Blocking the pathway to a regular first-team place could be disastrous for Ngumoha.

Barcola Could be Penalized by PSG

Luis Enrique might have something to say. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Liverpool won’t spend the summer trying to negotiate down PSG’s asking price without encouragement from the player that he’s actually interested in the transfer. So aside from reporters like Romano declaring that Barcola wants to go, it will be pretty obvious he’s all for it once we start getting stories that club-to-club talks are going ahead and formal offers made.

The issue for Barcola is that it could take a lot of negotiation for Liverpool to knock PSG down to an agreeable price, assuming it’s even possible.

Within all of that, Barcola has set out of his position that he’d like to join Liverpool. But, if it doesn’t happen and he winds up staying, what becomes of him then? The Athletic added that PSG manager Enrique, who has finally made the club into elite winners by putting the philosophy of ‘team’ above everything, “only wants committed players.”

It paints the picture of Barcola risking slipping further into the shadows this coming season, forced to prove his loyalty to PSG if he’s to have any chance of playing a meaningful role.

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