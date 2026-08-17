Amid Retirement Talk, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1,000-Goal Chase Enters Final Chapter

As Cristiano Ronaldo took in the scene at AT&T Stadium following Portugal’s World Cup elimination this summer, there was a sense of finality in the tears that streamed down his face.

At age 41, the prolific forward had likely just played his final World Cup match—and it ended in the familiar pain of defeat. Ronaldo now had to finally accept he would never add the golden trophy to his cabinet, ending a dream 23 years in the making.

Fast forward two months and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seriously contemplating retirement for the first time in his legendary career. After recently tying the knot with his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo admitted to Vogue: “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out of this summer’s World Cup in the round of 16. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

There were always rumors, whispers, head-turning what ifs, about Ronaldo’s potential retirement, most recently fueled by cryptic statements from his sister Kátia Aveiro during the 2026 World Cup. But it always seemed like a far off inevitability rather than a fast-approaching reality.

After all, Ronaldo was still—somewhat controversially—logging 90 minutes for Portugal in the team’s biggest games, and he had only just signed an extension with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr last summer. The forward typically responded to hanging up his boots with pure defiance, much like when he preached winning a World Cup would have no impact on his legacy.

Yet in the aftermath of another disappointment on the world stage, Ronaldo’s retirement timeline is suddenly coming into focus, as is a future that doesn’t include playing the sport that has defined his entire life.

Ronaldo Contemplates a Future Without Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly said goodbye to the world stage this summer. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

The transition from playing to retirement will likely be a lot smoother for Ronaldo than others. The 41-year-old has spent the last two decades building a brand that turned him into a household name far beyond the pitch.

All while Ronaldo was breaking record after record and lifting trophy after trophy, he was also signing countless collaborations, locking down high-profile endorsements, founding his fashion line and investing in other business ventures. He also recently became a quasi-influencer with his own YouTube channel and even dipped his foot into politics, making an official visit to the White House to meet U.S. president Donald Trump.

It’s really no surprise Ronaldo told Vogue he has his future “all mapped out” once he retires. “I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one,” he continued.

But despite what will likely be a major adjustment, Ronaldo is eagerly looking forward to freeing his time up and finally reaping the benefits of his hard work alongside his family. “[I want to] also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

A Legacy Already Cemented

Cristiano Ronaldo has five Champions League titles in his cabinet. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Ronaldo started his career at just seven years old when he joined local club CF Andorinha in Portugal. He eventually went on to represent Sporting CP and made his professional debut at age 17. He was only one year older when he made his senior debut for the Portugal national team.

In the 23 years that followed, Ronaldo represented Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr. He won at least one league title at each destination and also took home five Champions League trophies, among dozens of other honors. Along the way, he picked up five Ballon d’Or awards and rewrote the goalscoring history books.

There’s little he still has to prove on the pitch; Ronaldo could retire tomorrow and still be heralded as one of the greatest players of all time. A World Cup title would have helped his case against Messi in the exhaustive G.O.A.T. debate, but its absence does not diminish what the forward has achieved in his club and international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won the 2016 Euros. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

After all, Portugal had never won a major honor before Ronaldo came into the fold, and now it has three: the 2016 European Championship, the 2019 UEFA Nations League title and the 2025 UEFA Nations League title.

Ronaldo can retire knowing he brought glory to his country and made history while doing so; he has made 233 appearances for the Seleção das Quinas and scored 146 goals along the way, both records for men’s international soccer. The 41-year-old also became one of only three players to feature in six different World Cups, and became the only to ever score at each of them this summer.

As divisive as Ronaldo is, there is simply no denying his legacy. But for those still trying to claim he is not the greatest goalscorer of all time, the Portugal international is going on one last quest before he hangs up his boots.

Only 24 Goals Away From History

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing more history. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Over the last two years, Ronaldo has been adamant about becoming the first player to ever score 1,000 career goals. The forward currently has 976 to his name, which means he is only 24 goals away from reaching yet another epic milestone.

With one year left on his contract with Al Nassr and his place in the Portugal national team seemingly still safe under new boss Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo can easily reach the benchmark as long as he stays healthy in 2026–27.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner finds the back of the net for fun in the Saudi Pro League; in three and a half seasons with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 129 goals. He could realistically score 24 more before the end of next winter.

Perhaps reaching that pinnacle is the last thing keeping Ronaldo on the pitch following the 2026 World Cup. Once he adds 1,000 goals to his résumé, there is quite literally nothing left for the Portuguese phenom to accomplish at the individual level.

There will always be a World Cup-sized cloud looming over his career, but Ronaldo seems more than content with his legacy and his life—and what’s next to come.