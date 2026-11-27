Arsenal are reportedly “exploring” a move to sign yet another right back in Mikel Arteta’s apparent quest to stockpile every vaguely competent defender in the sport.

The Gunners already have Jurriën Timber and Ben White, two of the best in their position, competing for the same starting spot which could also be occupied by versatile center backs Ezri Konsa and Cristhian Mosquera.

However, Arteta is hellbent on “future-proofing” every defensive area, prompting the reigning Premier League champions to go on the hunt for a new right-sided defender in 2027, per The Athletic. While the same report predicts that “there is an expectation” a new left winger will also be added at some point in the new year, it’s telling that there is such focus on an area of apparent strength.

White is 29 and has a contract until 2028. Despite his strong form this season, there has not been the same talk of an extension which is already thought to be in the works for Timber, Arsenal’s first-choice fullback.

Even if there are more pressing needs in other areas of the squad, there is some semblance of sense behind this push for a young, enterprising right back who may be comfortable as an understudy to begin with.

Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda has Champions League experience. | Pedro Loureiro/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Age : 22

: 22 Height : 6'0"

: 6'0" Nationality : Spain

: Spain Club: Sporting CP

Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda not only stands out as the most appealing option to Arsenal, but arguably the most realistic. The Gunners have reportedly already been in talks with the representatives of the 22-year-old, who has been a regular for the high-flying Portuguese giants for the past two years.

Tall, adventurous and conscientious of his defensive duties, Fresneda fits the brief of an Arteta fullback while also boasting masses of experience for such a young player. Despite his tender years, the Spain U-21 international has long since surpassed 100 senior appearances and is currently enjoying his fourth season of European competition.

David Boly

David Boly has already made quite the impression. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Age : 17

: 17 Height : 5'11"

: 5'11" Nationality : France

: France Club: PSG

Arteta and Arsenal’s recruitment department must have been cursing Villarreal’s porous rearguard. Within four minutes of David Boly’s Champions League debut, the 17-year-old adding a zero on the end of any transfer fee Paris Saint-Germain may demand with a goal against the leaky La Liga side.

Boly has long been a figure of interest at Arsenal, who have dutifully tracked the punchy defender’s rapid ascent through PSG’s youth system. Already a France U-19 international, the 17-year-old is thought to be deeply valued by those in the capital, which may make Arsenal’s attempts to pry him away fruitless.

Givairo Read

Givairo Read has been on the radar for a while. | Yannick Verhoeven/Newhouse Media/MB Media/Getty Images

Age : 20

: 20 Height : 5'9"

: 5'9" Nationality : Netherlands

: Netherlands Club: Feyenoord

Givairo Read won’t legally be allowed to buy a beer in the United States until next season but has already marked himself out as one of Europe’s most consistent creative outlets.

Since the summer of 2024, Read has racked up 14 assists for Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight, a tally only one other defender can better over the same period. The roaming right back is a constant fixture of Feyenoord’s forward thrusts and has made a habit of drilling pinpoint cutbacks into the stride of his teammates, a facet of the game which Arteta has transposed at Arsenal from his time with Manchester City.

The only debate about signing Read is whether he will accept playing second fiddle when he is already a starter for a Champions League side.

Daniel Banjaqui

Daniel Banjaqui has a big future ahead of him. | Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Age : 18

: 18 Height : 6'0"

: 6'0" Nationality : Portugal

: Portugal Club: Benfica

If Arsenal want to invest early in a project player who could benefit from one or two future seasons out on loan, they could do a lot worse than Daniel Banjaqui.

Benfica’s towering teenager was given his senior debut by José Mourinho, a manager not associated with any great faith in youth, when he was still only 17. On his top-flight debut, Banjaqui teed up Anísio Cabral, embodying the creative ideals of the player he idolized growing up, João Cancelo.

At this embryonic stage of his career, Banjaqui would be a purchase for the future rather than the present. Yet, if he continues along his current upward trajectory, he could be a real gift for Arteta to take on in the years to come.