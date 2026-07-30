‘Show the Manager’—Rio Ngumoha Makes Liverpool Vow Amid Bradley Barcola Pursuit

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has made it clear he “just wants to play” and demonstrate his worth to manager Andoni Iraola in what fans hope will be a real breakout season for the teenage talent.

Ngumoha made 31 first-team appearances in 2025–26, with the vast majority off the bench. Now, about to turn 18 next month, optimism over what the emerging star can achieve is growing among supporters.

Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool future has become increasingly uncertain, but the Reds have already spent money this summer on Víctor Muñoz in Ngumoha’s position. A willingness to pay big money for Bradley Barcola potentially adds even more competition to the left wing.

Barcola is capable of playing on the right, which is where Liverpool have had a gaping hole since the departure of Mohamed Salah. But the Frenchman has spent his career primarily as a left winger, the role in which he was at his best with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ngumoha has been heavily involved in preseason so far, playing 45 minutes in each of the wins over Sunderland and Wrexham that have seen mass changes. Against the latter on Wednesday night, he scored the only goal of the contest at Yankee Stadium.

Ngumoha Determined to Impress Iraola

Andoni Iraola intends to give everyone a fair chance. | Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images

“It has been good,” the youngster said of his experience to Liverpoolfc.com. “All the lads are treating me like I’m a professional player. Obviously, I’m still young and I’m learning, but all the players have been top. It has been good.

“Definitely, [it’s an important preseason]. On from the end of last season, I just want to play and start as many games as I can. These games are a really good showcase to show the manager, because it’s a fresh start for everyone. It’s really important and it’s good.”

That Ngumoha is determined to “show” Iraola what he can do demonstrates that he knows both the opportunity he has and the importance of taking it.

Liverpool are still relying on a predominantly young team at this early stage of preseason. Gakpo has only just returned to training following his World Cup involvement with the Netherlands. Muñoz, having been part of Spain’s squad, won’t report back until mid-August.

Liverpool still have three more preseason games for Ngumoha to impress, beginning with the final leg of the U.S. tour in Chicago against Leeds United on Aug. 2. The remaining matches against Monaco and Como will be back at Anfield when competition for places will be greater.

Liverpool’s Remaining Preseason Schedule

Date Fixture Venue Aug. 2, 2026 Liverpool vs. Leeds Utd Soldier Field, Chicago Aug. 9, 2026 Liverpool vs. Monaco Anfield, Liverpool Aug. 16, 2026 Liverpool vs. Como Anfield, Liverpool Aug. 16, 2026 Liverpool vs. Como Anfield, Liverpool

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