Liverpool ‘Ready’ Bradley Barcola Bid—But It Still May Not Be Enough

Still in desperate need of a Mohamed Salah replacement, Liverpool are reportedly set to make an opening bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola in the region of £100 million ($132.9 million).

The Reds bid farewell to Salah at the end of the 2025–26 season, but have been relatively quiet in the ensuing months. Liverpool welcomed the unproven Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna as their one and only summer signing, while they watched Real Madrid swoop in for top transfer target Yan Diomande.

Links to Barcola always existed, but now they are finally being put to action. The Athletic report Liverpool are ready to submit a formal offer for the 23-year-old to open negotiations with PSG.

The reigning French and European champions are thought to have placed a £145 million ($192.7 million) price tag on Barcola, but the Reds hope to get a deal in the region of £100 million over the line.

Why Barcola Is ‘Keen’ on Merseyside Move

Bradley Barcola is in search of a more permanent starting role. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Barcola still has two years left on his PSG contract, but recent reports claim the Frenchman has no intention of extending his stay at the Parc des Princes. He has largely played a secondary role in Luis Enrique’s squad since the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who took a firm hold of PSG’s left wing.

Suddenly, Barcola was competing for minutes and starting low-stakes Ligue 1 games, all while the likes of Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué were being kept fresh for the club’s biggest Champions League clashes.

It’s no wonder The Athletic report Barcola is “keen” on a transfer to Liverpool, considering he would no doubt have a starting role in Andoni Iraola’s side. Although the forward is at his best on the left, he is more than capable of playing on the right to fill the hole Salah left.

Since Barcola made the move to PSG from Lyon in Aug. 2023, he tallied 39 goals and 35 assists in 152 appearances for the Parisians. His performances earned him a place in Didier Deschamps’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he bagged three goals and one assist for France despite sharing minutes with Doué.

How PSG’s Latest Pursuit Can Both Help and Hurt Liverpool

Maghnes Akliouche is on both PSG and Liverpool’s radars. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

While Liverpool court Barcola, PSG are continuing their pursuit of Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche. The Reds also had their eye on the 24-year-old, circling him as the more natural Salah replacement currently on the market.

PSG have already seen three offers for Akliouche rejected, but remain “confident” in eventually securing the Frenchman’s signature.

A deal would no doubt push Barcola further out the door, given the arrival of yet another forward he would have to compete with. Should PSG be unwilling to let the France international go for under their estimated value, Liverpool could then be left without Barcola and Akliouche.

With the days quickly ticking down to the 2026–27 season, the 20-time English champions are on a time crunch to add another piece to their attack. If they fail to get Barcola in a red shirt and PSG sign Akliouche, Liverpool could be in deep, deep trouble.

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