Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Five Best Players of the Week—Ranked

The penultimate week of January saw intense weather cast a cold and snowy shadow over much of the continental United States, even as U.S. men’s national team players saw their form heat up across Europe.

While MLS clubs took on preseason challenges in warmer destinations, plenty of American players had strong weeks in European action, taking starring roles in promotion battles, the Champions League and more.

With such consistent performances unfolding each week, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decisions for a March roster and World Cup squad have become even more challenging—no doubt, though, a welcome problem to have.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five performances of the week from American players across the globe.

5. Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

Aidan Morris could be a Premier League player next season. | Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is a very realistic scenario that Aidan Morris cracks the USMNT roster for the World Cup and will be looking ahead to a Premier League debut season by the tournament’s end.

While the 24-year-old former Columbus Crew academy product may not be putting up flashy attacking numbers—he has no goals and two assists in 23 matches with English Championship side Middlesbrough—he has been one of the most consistent players in the league.

This week saw him continue to thrive in a midfield pivot alongside 23-year-old English midfielder Hayden Hackney, where he finished all 33 of his attempted passes through a 61-minute showing in a 4–0 win over Preston North End.

Middlesbrough now sit second in the Championship in an automatic qualification spot and just three points behind table-topping Coventry City.

4. Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

Mark McKenzie (left) has been a consistent defender with Toulouse all season. | Fred TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images

The USMNT’s center back pool has immense depth and Mark McKenzie is making his case to start in the likely back three at the World Cup with his recent form in Ligue 1 with Toulouse.

This season, the 26-year-old has played 19 games, including his current streak of eight straight 90-minute performances across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. He is playing on the right side of a back three, a role that could be transferable to Pochettino’s setup.

While continuing to stand out defensively this weekend, McKenzie helped Toulouse to a 2–0 win over Brest on Sunday, chipping in with an assist on Pape Demba Diop’s opening goal, while ending the 90-minute shift with seven clearances and eight recoveries.

3. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Chris Richards scored as Crystal Palace fell 3–1 to Chelsea. | IMAGO/Focus Images

One of the most important players to the USMNT ahead of the World Cup, Chris Richards scored in his 100th appearance for Crystal Palace in a 3–1 loss to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League action.

While the result saw the Eagles fall to 15th in the table, it was another solid performance from the American central defender as his club enters the final chapter of the Oliver Glasner managerial era. In addition to his first goal of the season, Richards made five defensive contributions and continued to grow into his left center back role.

Next week, he and Crystal Palace look to snap an 11-game winless streak across all competitions when they take on 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

2. Johnny Cardoso (Atlético Madrid)

Johnny Cardoso is starting to settle in with more regular playing time at Atlético Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Johnny Cardoso’s efforts have started to pay off in more consistent performances with Atlético Madrid and this week saw the 24-year-old play 72 minutes in a 3–0 win over Mallorca, a side battling relegation.

After arriving from Real Betis in the summer, Cardoso had struggled to integrate himself into Diego Simeone’s setup at the beginning of the season, but he has now started three of the team’s last four matches.

Against Mallorca, the midfielder had 54 touches and six defensive contributions in a midfield pairing alongside 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Barrios. Cardoso didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he had five passes into the final third and completed three long passes, according to FotMob.

That consistent showing came off another promising performance in midweek, as he did not misplace a pass in a 34-minute substitute appearance in Champions League action against Galatasaray.

Pochettino has a crowded player pool of American midfielders, but consistent minutes and strong showings from Cardoso should see him in the March camp and likely in the World Cup squad.

1. Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Weston McKennie has found his form as a versatile option under Luciano Spalletti. | Filippo Alfero/Juventus FC/Getty Images

Since Luciano Spalletti took over as Juventus manager on Oct. 30, 2025, Weston McKennie’s stock and form has only risen, and this week was no different across Champions League and Serie A action.

In the Bianconeri’s midweek win over Benfica, he played one of his best games of the season, scoring his fifth goal of the campaign across all competitions while also creating two chances and chipping in with two recoveries in a right midfield role.

The win lifted Juventus to 12 points through seven Champions League league phase matches, putting them 15th in the table as they enter the final matchday against fellow American Folarin Balogun and Monaco.

The 27-year-old native of Little Elm, Texas followed his thrilling midweek performance with another strong showing in a 3–0 victory over Napoli on Sunday, where he took on a more attacking role and helped lead his team’s frontline, which saw goals from Jonathan David, Kenan Yıldız and Filip Kostić.

Beaming with form and versatility, McKennie could prove to be one of the most important players this summer, despite once looking like a potential rotational player in Pochettino’s setup.

