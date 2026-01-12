Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Four Best Players of the Week—Ranked
For the first time in 2026, it was a packed week for American players in Europe, as leagues in Germany, the Netherlands and other nations resumed following a lengthy winter break. Now, all eyes are on the sprint to the end of the season and the 2026 World Cup.
Across the board, it was a mixed weekend for U.S. men’s national team players as well. Chris Richards played a full 90 minutes for the first time since sustaining an injury in December, but it came in Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup loss to sixth-tier side Macclesfield FC. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi scored his 13th goal of the season, but sustained a fractured forearm, which will sideline him for two months.
To say it was a memorable weekend would be an understatement, on both the positive and negative sides. Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top four performances of the week from Mauricio Pochettino’s players across the globe.
4. Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco)
The USMNT striker battle had quite the weekend, with Josh Sargent rumored to be moving to MLS with Toronto FC and Pepi picking up an injury that will keep him out of consideration for the March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. Yet, Folarin Balogun continued to stand out.
Already the frontrunner to start for Pochettino's side at the 2026 World Cup, Balogun netted his first goal of 2026 in a 3–1 French Cup win over third-tier side, US Orléans for his eighth goal across all competitions this season. It also marked his second goal contribution of 2026, after picking up an assist against Lyon on Jan. 3.
The 27-year-old and Monaco are back in action on Friday against Lorient in Ligue 1, before looking towards their next Champions League match against Real Madrid on Jan. 20, with Balogun hoping for more individual success in those matches.
“I’m still looking to be a lot more decisive in those games,” he told FIFA about his Champions League hopes. “I know I have the opportunity to make a bigger impact in those types of games ... I’m able to contribute with important goals that are helping us win games and help us potentially progress to the next round. I’m definitely content, but I definitely want to strive for more.”
3. Auston Trusty (Celtic FC)
If there was any team in the world that needed a big win this weekend, it was Celtic FC, after dismissing former MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy following a dismal eight-game spell.
Luckily for the Scottish giants, they got just that with a 4–0 win over Dundee United, which included a standout performance at center back from American defender Auston Trusty.
Trusty played the full 90 minutes and formed a strong partnership with fellow central defender Liam Scales, with the two combining for 12 defensive contributions and Trusty making 12 passes into the final third.
The defender’s efforts helped his side record its first clean sheet in its last nine matches. Plus, the win puts Celtic third in the table with 12 games remaining before the top six split off into the Championship Group after 33 matches.
2. Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
The Bundesliga’s return for the 2026 portion of the season saw Joe Scally hit the pitch for the first time in the new year. The USMNT right back impressed with the opening goal in a 4–0 win over Augsburg.
The win snapped a three-match losing skid for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Scally was central to the victory. His goal came after a smart diagonal run into the box and he did well to take a second effort after his initial shooting attempt from an awkward angle ricocheted off a defender.
Outside of the goal, he had two other shots and created an additional two chances, while making three recoveries in a dominant effort from his side.
The win lofted his team to 10th in the Bundesliga table as well, ahead of its next match on Wednesday against Cole Campbell’s TSG Hoffenheim.
1. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)
Brenden Aaronson’s weekend wasn't too eventful, but his midweek action showcased his continued stellar form. The American bagged a brace in Leeds United’s 4–3 loss to Newcastle United, bringing his tally to three goals in as many games; he found the back of the net in last weekend’s draw with Manchester United as well.
The 25-year-old played all 90 minutes to score his midweek brace to bring him to four goals and three assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season. At the weekend, Aaronson only logged a single minute off the bench in Leeds United’s 3–1 win over Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup.
Despite his brief cameo appearance, Aaronson’s USMNT stock still rose in importance, with Pepi sustaining a concerning injury in the Netherlands. While Pepi is likely to return for the World Cup, Aaronson's form gives the USMNT hope that he can fill that void in offensive production, given his versatile attacking role in manager Daniel Farke’s side.